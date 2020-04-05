Passover Seder-In-A-Box

For the past decade our nonprofit, White City Shabbat, has been hosting the largest community Passover Seder, but with the corona balagan, we have to flip the game to ensure a safe holiday. Our Health Ministry is clear: We will not be able to host large events and most people will have to enjoy seder alone at home, especially to keep our precious seniors protected. Remember when Jewish life used to be a team sport? But social distancing doesn’t mean that we can’t all leave Egypt together as one big family, despite each being cozy in our own homes. Hence, Seder-In-A-Box.

Whether you are a Pesach pro or the simple son not knowing how to even ask, fear not! Our Seder-In-A-Box is right for you. Each box includes:

Fully loaded seder plate (charoset, maror, roasted egg, etc.)

Fun beginners English/Hebrew Haggadahs (JewBelong baby)

Box of matzah (don’t forget to lean left without sneezing)

The fancy plastic ware (this is the nice stuff)

Multiple sides & salads (not food fit for a slave)

Gourmet entree (honey & rosemary marinated chicken) OR

Vegetarian entree (veggie crusted quiche)

The White City Shabbat Haggadah

WHAT: All food is corona-free and professionally produced by the amazing Asparagus Catering (aspergecater.com) for meat-eaters and vegetarians. Kosher mehadrin non-kitnyot, Rabbanut hechsher & yummy certified.

All boxes will be shipped to central locations for pick up a day before the seder or you can order Gett/other service for home delivery in both Tel Aviv & Jerusalem (not next year, this year).

COST: Subsidized at 180 NIS per person

Boxes can be ordered for meals of 2, 3, 4 or 5 people. For example, if you are hosting a seven-person seder, order one box of 5 and one box of 2 (or one of 3 & one of 4… you do you.) Use the box on its own or supplement with your own additional kosher fixings. A solo person box order is 200 NIS. (NO REFUNDS)

TACHLISS: You bring the wine, the off-key singing voice, and the love of freedom. The Seder-In-A-Box will do the rest. In addition, we will be hosting pre-Pesach Zoom “how prep for Pesach & how to solo seder” classes run by some pretty cool rabbis. And please abide by all Health Ministry regulations, drink 100% of your own four cups! This offer was made possible also through many great partners, including Am Yisrael Foundation, ROI Community’s Coronavirus Response Micro Grant Program, Nefesh b’Nefesh, and JewBelong. All profits will also support lonely elderly through the amazing nonprofit Adopt-A-Safta over the holiday and throughout the year. Thank you for helping us help them. It is always a great time to give charity but during a time of global pandemic its even better.

Order here.