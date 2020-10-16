Pathway for Peace

Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

The Media Line Staff
10/16/2020

Date and time: Sunday, October 25, 2020, 7:30 to 9:30 pm Greenwich Mean Time (UTC±0)

Register here.

Join the conversation about history and identity, justice and dignity for the future in the Middle East.

The world endlessly debates and pronounces on peace between Israel and the Palestinians. Christians can out a biblical perspective on whose Land it is and why.

A hundred years ago, in the aftermath of World War 1, the world powers of the time enshrined into international law the concept of a Jewish state in what was known as Palestine. Known as the “San Remo Declaration,” it is time to revisit the existing solution for peace in the Middle-East.

Hear from our team of expert speakers and have your say online in our interactive Zoom webinar. Register for our free interactive webinar on October 25.

