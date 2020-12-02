You count on us for fact-based, trustworthy coverage of the Middle East.
Peace Talks: Why Local Peace Agreements Matter
Mideast Streets
peace agreements
Syria
YEMEN

Peace Talks: Why Local Peace Agreements Matter

The Media Line Staff
12/02/2020

Thu, 3 Dec 2020, 1 to 2 pm Greenwich Mean Time (UTC±0)

Register here.

This webinar will offer a glimpse into the processes and outcomes of local peace processes, featuring research and data from the PA-X Local Peace Agreements Database.

This event will examine what we can learn from local peace agreements about what conflict landscapes look like, and to what extent our conceptualizations of armed conflict work. We will look at a case study of local agreements in Syria, with a focus on how particular they are from national agreements but also how ‘local’ they actually are in the context of a complex nested conflict, and then look at additional examples of local agreements from Yemen and sub-Saharan Africa. The event will finish with an open Q&A and the opportunity for discussion.

Featuring PSRP’s Dr Juline Beaujouan and Robert Wilson, with special guest Dr Jan Pospisil from the Austrian Study Centre for Peace and Conflict Resolution, alongside Marika Theros from the Conflict Research Programme at the London School of Economics and Political Science as event chair.

This event will be held on Zoom. Joining instructions will be sent to registered participants.

