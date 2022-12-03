Pediatric Innovation in Israel

Tuesday, December 6 · 6 - 8pm Israel Standard Time (UTC+2)

Schneider Children’s Medical Center of Israel is the only comprehensive, tertiary care hospital of its kind in the country and in the Middle East, offering the full range of pediatric disciplines under one roof to all children from 0-18. Since its establishment in 1991, Schneider Children’s has revolutionized the practice of pediatric medicine in the country and been recognized as one of the leading pediatric institutions in the world.

Schneider derives its name from its founders and major benefactors, the late Irving and Helen Schneider from New York, who also promoted its legacy to serve as a Bridge to Peace between nations. Through this open-door policy, where all children irrespective of race, religion or nationality are treated, Schneider Children’s receives patients from neighboring countries including the Palestinian Authority and Jordan, and from as far away as Africa, Asia and Eastern Europe.

Schneider Children’s comprises 250 beds, 43% of which are assigned to critical care (Intensive Care Units, Neonatology, Burns, etc.). The medical center serves as the national referral center for Hematology-Oncology, Endocrinology and Diabetes, Cardiology, and organ and bone marrow transplantation.