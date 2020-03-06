People’s Climate March

This is the most important political and social struggle of the current century.

On March 27, we will march for life itself in Israel, in the Middle East and in the world.

The 2020 Climate March will take place on Friday, March 27, 2020.

Last year, about 7,000 participants from around the country, from different and diversified backgrounds, joined the march.

This year, we are expecting at least 20,000 participants.

In order for this to happen, we need all of you with us!

Would you like to volunteer for the success of the march? Please leave your details here.

We are in the midst of a climate emergency – a climate crisis that endangers all of us, everywhere. The scientific community is already in consensus.

The scientific forecasts are warning that if we do not depart from fossil fuels and completely stop CO2 emissions by the year 2050, the Middle East will become almost unbearable for living.

We will experience a difficult water crisis, heat waves will be an integral part of our lives and the average temperature in the summer will be 50° Celsius.

In the past year, the climate crisis became a more prominent subject of discussion. The civilian movement on climate change has grown, strengthened and experienced many success stories. New protest movements arose, international collaborations were created, tens of millions took to the streets, countries around the world declared a state of climate emergency, major cities are promoting programs to reach zero emissions, and a growing number of institutions are diverting investments away from fossil fuels.

Change is already here and it is time for Israel to step up and take part in the revolution.

On Friday, March 27, 2020, we will all march together to demand from the next government to declare a state of climate emergency and to urgently take action for our lives, our health and our future.

We are at a critical period in human history. The time to wake up and act is now. We must get rid of the polluting energy sources and promote a fast and just shift towards renewable energies.

It is possible. It is not just a dream, and we are not alone.

The global climate movement is one of the biggest movements in history. Millions of citizens around the world and taking to the streets on a daily basis, clearly demanding from world governments – no more talks, it is now time to act.

The power and voice of the people are far more powerful than the policymakers’ indifference and cowardness. It is up to us.

Join us is stopping the climate crisis.

Climate march schedule:

09:30 am Gathering and setup of stalls and displays

11:00 am Marching begins: the march will be comprised of subject blocs

12:30 pm Estimated end of marching and beginning of rally and performances

2 pm End of event

March track: Gathering at Rabin Square > Ibn Gabirol > Dizengoff > King George > Ending at Rabin Square.

See you all there!