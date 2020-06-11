Personal Journey of a Young Female Refugee

Date and time: Tuesday, June 16, 2020, 5:30 to 7 pm British Summer Time (UTC+1)

It really matters. Basma Eldoukhi shares her personal journey as a young female stateless refugee who has made her way to the UK to study and live after winning a prestigious Chevening scholarship.

Basma reflects on her personal and professional life and gives an insight into her work in supporting refugees and how her experience changed her perspectives.

She will accompany us through her story of resilience and solidarity and reflect on her recent volunteering journey in Oxford with the NHS to support the COVID-19 response efforts.

Professor Cathrine Brun, CENDEP will be in conversation with Basma. There will be an opportunity for Q&A.

About Basma: I am currently a Masters student of Development and Emergency Practice (CENDEP) at Oxford Brookes University and believe that changes in one’s life can lead to a change in the world. I like to be the voice of the voiceless and to inspire people through actions and kindness. I am a Chevening scholar for 2019/2020 and a Rebecca Dyknes award holder from UK embassy in Lebanon.

I have been actively involved in humanitarian and development work with refugees and asylum seekers for the past ten years including working on topics in relation to sexual and gender-based violence, child protection, prevention and response activities and community outreach and mobilization support programs including advocacy.

Before starting my Masters at Oxford Brookes University I worked as a protection and community based humanitarian and development professional with UNHCR, UNRWA and many international NGOs in Lebanon and Syria.

​I enjoy delivering sessions and panels about forced displacement, migration and refugee protection to universities, students and many other actors. As a Cumberland Lodge Scholar (2019-2020) I am also undertaking the Emerging International Leaders Program alongside being a young emerging leader in the Women for Future Leaders Program. I am dedicated and passionate about interfaith relations and refugee protection including humanitarian work, rights advocacy and campaigning including working with women and youth, and community development and outreach.

Professor Cathrine Brun is a human geographer and Director of the Center for Development and Emergency Practice (CENDEP), the School of Architecture at Oxford Brookes University, UK. Her research concentrates on protracted forced migration and conflict, housing and home as well as theory, ethics and practice of humanitarianism.