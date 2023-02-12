Donate
Light Theme
Log In
PETRA and the Wonders of Jordan
Mideast Streets
Jordan
Petra
virtual tour

PETRA and the Wonders of Jordan

The Media Line Staff
02/12/2023

Thu, February 23, 2023, 3:00 PM – 4:00 PM Eastern Standard Time (UTC-5)

Register here.

Discover the fascinating 7th Wonder of PETRA and the capital of the Kingdom of Jordan

👷🏻‍♂️ Build this project with us:

Our Tours are FREE TO JOIN

the Event is TIP-SUPPORTED (read below ⭐)

⏰ Time (in this page) is listed as Eastern Time (US/New York)

Click here to CHECK YOUR LOCAL TIME

Language: English

Live stream event from Bethlehem, hosted by Ramzi A.: Graduated Licensed Tour Guide with 12 years of experience.

Summary

  • Petra and his Treasury
  • Amman Historical City (the Citadel)
  • Jordan River
  • The Roman Theater
  • Immersive Experience
  • Live Q&A
  • Contents suitable for children

Description

UNESCO has described Petra as “one of the most precious cultural properties of man’s cultural heritage”. This fascinating archeological site was once the Capital of the Ancient Nabatean People.

Al-Khazneh (Arabic: الخزنة; “The Treasury”) is one of the most elaborate temples in Petra. In 2007 was voted one of the New 7 Wonders of the World

We will do a quick stop at the Jordan River to see the Baptismal Site of Jesus. And we will virtually travel to the South of the Kingdom and stop at Wadi Rum then head to the Rose city of Petra.

We will walk through the Siq, a narrow and winding fissure between the cliffs, to reach the Treasury, the Roman Theater, the Courts, Qasr Bint Pharaoun, the Royal Tombs ,the Urn Tomb, Byzantine church and the Great Temple then virtually climb approximately 850 oddly spaced steps to reach the famous landmark called the Monastery and end our visit at the highest place where is the Tomb of Aron, the brother of prophet Moses.

*****************

How to JOIN:

Click on Register button, and get your ticket here on Eventbrite

  • You will receive the Zoom code by email (attention to spam folder!)
  • Join some minutes before the event start time

*****************

Special Instructions and Requirements

  • PC, laptop, tablet or smartphone
  • Stable internet connection
  • This experience will use Zoom

PLEASE NOTE: since is a Free Event with high demand, if you don’t connect on first 10 mins from tour start, we reserve the rights to assign your reserved seat to someone else

Read Carefully Our TOS here: https://worldvirtualtours.online/terms.html

You can TIP Ramzi here: https://worldvirtualtours.online/tiptheguide.html?guide=Ramzi

⭐ Why donate to your Tour Guide

Our project is solely funded by your donations.

All our virtual tours are made possible only thanks to your support as part of our Community.

The majority of your tip supports the Guide, the rest lets our group continue to carry out our initiative.

THANK YOU!

Give the Gift of Truth This Jewish New Year

The Media Line has been leading for more than twenty years in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. please help us with your generous contributions.
Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
NEXT FROM
Mideast Streets
MORE FROM Mideast Streets

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.