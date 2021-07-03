Protecting Truth During Tension

Pitching of Dutch Startups to Israeli and Dutch Venture Capital
Mideast Streets
startups
Venture Capital
Israel
Netherlands

Pitching of Dutch Startups to Israeli and Dutch Venture Capital

The Media Line Staff
07/03/2021

Thu, Jul 8, 2021 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM Israel Daylight Time (UTC+3)

Register here.

About this event

YouTube Live: https://youtu.be/UQIFO34VAkg

Thursday 8th of July 2021, 11:00-13:00 IL time/10:00-12:00 NL Time

On the 8th of July the Israeli Dutch Innovation Center is organizing a pitch event in which Dutch startups looking to raise 0.5-2 million Euros in the areas of Enterprise SaaS, Fintech, Cybersecurity, Software, Development tools, Internet, Big Data, AI, ML, NLP and Digital Health, will pitch to Israeli and Dutch VC’s.

If you are an angel, VC or someone interested in innovation in Enterprise SaaS, Fintech, Cybersecurity, Software, Development tools, Internet, Big Data, AI, ML, NLP and Digital Health, we’d like welcome you to register to watch the event.

Objective

The overall objective of the event is to let Dutch startups (raising between 500K-2mln Euros) pitch to both Israeli and Dutch Venture Capitalists. The focus areas are Enterprise SaaS, Fintech, Cybersecurity, Software, Development tools, Internet, Big Data, AI, ML, NLP and Digital Health.

11:00-11:10 Welcome note

  • HRH Prince Constantijn, Special Envoy TechLeap.NL
  • Dr. Racheli Kreisberg, Innovation Attache, Netherlands Innovation Network, Ministry of Economy and Climate Change
  • Dr. Yossi Vardi, co-chairman, Dutch Israeli Startup Innovation Day

Moderator: Elizabeth Kleinveld, Partner Success Lead, Startupbootcamp, The Netherlands

11:10-11:20 Introduction panelists

  • Hugo Bongers, Managing Director, Head of ABN AMRO Ventures
  • Shmuel Chafets, General Partner & Vice Chairman, Target Global
  • Filip Cuypers, Principal at Volta Ventures
  • Maarten Derks, TIIN capital, The Netherlands
  • Roy Ramon, Managing Partner & Investor, Zero Gravity Capital
  • Shir Sarouf, Senior Associate, M12, Microsoft Ventures

11:20-11:35 Pitches of Dutch startups (3 min/each)

  • Bits of Stock
  • DialogueTrainer
  • Didux.io
  • ECG Excellence

11:35-11:55 Panel discussion Israeli & Dutch Investors to discuss the pitches

12:00-12:15 Pitches of 4 Dutch startups (3 min/each)

  • Flow Your Money
  • Gemvision
  • PayByFace
  • Syntho.AI

12:20-12:40 Panel discussion Israeli & Dutch Investors to discuss the pitches

12:40 Closing remarks

