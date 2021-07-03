Pitching of Dutch Startups to Israeli and Dutch Venture Capital
Thu, Jul 8, 2021 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM Israel Daylight Time (UTC+3)
About this event
YouTube Live: https://youtu.be/UQIFO34VAkg
Thursday 8th of July 2021, 11:00-13:00 IL time/10:00-12:00 NL Time
On the 8th of July the Israeli Dutch Innovation Center is organizing a pitch event in which Dutch startups looking to raise 0.5-2 million Euros in the areas of Enterprise SaaS, Fintech, Cybersecurity, Software, Development tools, Internet, Big Data, AI, ML, NLP and Digital Health, will pitch to Israeli and Dutch VC’s.
If you are an angel, VC or someone interested in innovation in Enterprise SaaS, Fintech, Cybersecurity, Software, Development tools, Internet, Big Data, AI, ML, NLP and Digital Health, we’d like welcome you to register to watch the event.
Objective
The overall objective of the event is to let Dutch startups (raising between 500K-2mln Euros) pitch to both Israeli and Dutch Venture Capitalists. The focus areas are Enterprise SaaS, Fintech, Cybersecurity, Software, Development tools, Internet, Big Data, AI, ML, NLP and Digital Health.
11:00-11:10 Welcome note
- HRH Prince Constantijn, Special Envoy TechLeap.NL
- Dr. Racheli Kreisberg, Innovation Attache, Netherlands Innovation Network, Ministry of Economy and Climate Change
- Dr. Yossi Vardi, co-chairman, Dutch Israeli Startup Innovation Day
Moderator: Elizabeth Kleinveld, Partner Success Lead, Startupbootcamp, The Netherlands
11:10-11:20 Introduction panelists
- Hugo Bongers, Managing Director, Head of ABN AMRO Ventures
- Shmuel Chafets, General Partner & Vice Chairman, Target Global
- Filip Cuypers, Principal at Volta Ventures
- Maarten Derks, TIIN capital, The Netherlands
- Roy Ramon, Managing Partner & Investor, Zero Gravity Capital
- Shir Sarouf, Senior Associate, M12, Microsoft Ventures
11:20-11:35 Pitches of Dutch startups (3 min/each)
- Bits of Stock
- DialogueTrainer
- Didux.io
- ECG Excellence
11:35-11:55 Panel discussion Israeli & Dutch Investors to discuss the pitches
12:00-12:15 Pitches of 4 Dutch startups (3 min/each)
- Flow Your Money
- Gemvision
- PayByFace
- Syntho.AI
12:20-12:40 Panel discussion Israeli & Dutch Investors to discuss the pitches
12:40 Closing remarks