Pitching of Dutch Startups to Israeli and Dutch Venture Capital

Thu, Jul 8, 2021 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM Israel Daylight Time (UTC+3)

Thursday 8th of July 2021, 11:00-13:00 IL time/10:00-12:00 NL Time

On the 8th of July the Israeli Dutch Innovation Center is organizing a pitch event in which Dutch startups looking to raise 0.5-2 million Euros in the areas of Enterprise SaaS, Fintech, Cybersecurity, Software, Development tools, Internet, Big Data, AI, ML, NLP and Digital Health, will pitch to Israeli and Dutch VC’s.

If you are an angel, VC or someone interested in innovation in Enterprise SaaS, Fintech, Cybersecurity, Software, Development tools, Internet, Big Data, AI, ML, NLP and Digital Health, we’d like welcome you to register to watch the event.

Objective

11:00-11:10 Welcome note

HRH Prince Constantijn, Special Envoy TechLeap.NL

Dr. Racheli Kreisberg, Innovation Attache, Netherlands Innovation Network, Ministry of Economy and Climate Change

Dr. Yossi Vardi, co-chairman, Dutch Israeli Startup Innovation Day

Moderator: Elizabeth Kleinveld, Partner Success Lead, Startupbootcamp, The Netherlands

11:10-11:20 Introduction panelists

Hugo Bongers, Managing Director, Head of ABN AMRO Ventures

Shmuel Chafets, General Partner & Vice Chairman, Target Global

Filip Cuypers, Principal at Volta Ventures

Maarten Derks, TIIN capital, The Netherlands

Roy Ramon, Managing Partner & Investor, Zero Gravity Capital

Shir Sarouf, Senior Associate, M12, Microsoft Ventures

11:20-11:35 Pitches of Dutch startups (3 min/each)

Bits of Stock

DialogueTrainer

Didux.io

ECG Excellence

11:35-11:55 Panel discussion Israeli & Dutch Investors to discuss the pitches

12:00-12:15 Pitches of 4 Dutch startups (3 min/each)

Flow Your Money

Gemvision

PayByFace

Syntho.AI

12:20-12:40 Panel discussion Israeli & Dutch Investors to discuss the pitches

12:40 Closing remarks