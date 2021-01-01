This holiday season, we ask you to give the gift of trusted news…

Dear friends,

The Media Line is always there to report to you the stories and issues of the Middle East – completely and in context: TML is the source you can trust.

Know The Media Line to Know The Middle East!

Please support our ad-free, nonprofit news agency. Our seasoned journalists reporting from the Middle East are working day and night during these challenging, yet defining times; and our student interns are honing their knowledge and skills, preparing to emerge as tomorrow’s journalists.

You rely on us and we’re relying on you! Make your online tax-deductible donation here and contact us regarding donations through appreciated stock, donor advised funds, qualifying IRA distributions and other charitable instruments.

Donate
Thank you and best wishes to you and yours this holiday season.
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Plastic for Dummies
Mideast Streets
environment
plastic
Israel

Plastic for Dummies

The Media Line Staff
01/01/2021

Tue, Jan 12, 2021, 7:30 pm to Jan 16, 2021, 9:30 pm Israel Standard Time (UTC+2)

Register here.

FREE TALK with Celine Maud Bounioux

Plastics for dummies: Everything you want to know about plastic and plastic pollution. We are all aware that plastic pollution is becoming a major issue, however, as a materials scientist, I realized there are majors misconceptions about plastic and how to fight plastic pollution. So in this hour, I will try to teach you the different type of plastic what we can recycle and what don’t know yet how to recycle and why ?. The difference between a bioplastic (biopolymer,) and biodegradable plastics. What the problem with microplastic? Is it true that we are eating the equivalent of credit in microplastic? Is an organic cotton bag better than a plastic bag for the environment? The answer is not that simple. Hoping that if you know more about the materials, you will be able to use plastic in a way that’s better for the environment.

Celine Maud Bounioux is a materials scientist researcher part-time and I did my Ph.D. on organic solar cells (plastic solar cells ) at Ben-Gurion University. She has always been interested in reconciling science and the environment. For the last three years, she tries to teach about plastic and raise awareness about plastic pollution via the association straw-free Israel.

While FREE, space is limited, so please sign up on the Evenbrite link to save your spot.

For questions, please feel free to write reinach_j@tel-aviv.gov.il or terryhdk@netvision.net.il

For more information about our partner ESRA, please check out: https://www.esra.org.il/

For more information about the Rozin Community Center, please check out https://www.tel-aviv.gov.il/Residents/CommunityAndSports/Pages/Rozin.aspx

This holiday season, we ask you to give the gift of trusted news…

Dear friends,

The Media Line is always there to report to you the stories and issues of the Middle East – completely and in context: TML is the source you can trust.

Know The Media Line to Know The Middle East!

Please support our ad-free, nonprofit news agency. Our seasoned journalists reporting from the Middle East are working day and night during these challenging, yet defining times; and our student interns are honing their knowledge and skills, preparing to emerge as tomorrow’s journalists.

You rely on us and we’re relying on you! Make your online tax-deductible donation here and contact us regarding donations through appreciated stock, donor advised funds, qualifying IRA distributions and other charitable instruments.

Donate
Thank you and best wishes to you and yours this holiday season.
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
NEXT FROM
Mideast Streets
MORE FROM Mideast Streets

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.