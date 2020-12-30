Poetry Revives Worlds: A Conversation

Sun, Jan 3, 2021, 8 to 9:30 pm Israel Standard Time (UTC+2)

How Literature Awakens Memory & Jewish Arabic Identity: A Conversation with Featured Guest Almog Behar & MC Sarah Sassoon

Join us on January 3rd on Zoom for an interesting and awakening conversation!

In this special Zoom event, we’ll discuss the power of memory and identity, specifically Jewish Arabic identity, in the context of Almog Behar’s writing and literary works.

A little about the featured guest:

Almog Behar is a poet, novelist and critic. Behar was born in 1978, and he now lives in Jerusalem. He published five books: three books of poetry “Zim’on Be’erot” (Well’s Thirst, 2008), “Chut Moshekh Min Ha-Lashon” (A Thread Drawing from the Tongue, 2009) and “Shirim Le-Asirei Batei-HaSohar” (Poems for the Prisoners, 2016), a collection of short stories “Ana Min Al-Yahoud” (I am one of the Jews, 2009), and one novel “Chahla ve-Hezkel” (Rachel and Ezekiel, 2010) that was translated into Arabic and published in Cairo in 2016. Behar is one of the founders of the Judeo-Arabic cultural studies program at the Tel-Aviv University.

And the MC:

Sarah Sassoon is a poet and children’s book writer. Her writing appears in various publications including; Agora Magazine, Voices Israel and arc. She has twice been shortlisted for the Anna Davidson Rosenberg Poetry Award. Born in Australia, Sarah lives in Jerusalem and often writes her poetry and stories on paper towels in between cooking for her four boys.

—

Jerusalism

Jerusalism is an initiative to promote Israeli literature in English. Event info is regularly updated through the Jerusalism Facebook Page. Jerusalism is currently fundraising to build a website and expand our online programming. Please visit the Jerusalism Patreon Page and consider contributing to our grassroots literary efforts. We have some big plans for future programing, and together we can make them happen! To receive regular updates about Jerusalism events, please join the Jerusalism mailing list.

The event is free, though we ask that if you have the means, please donate an amount of your choice when registering. The proceeds will go to Jerusalism to support their ongoing literary efforts.

