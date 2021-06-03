Defend Press Freedom

In honor of World Press Freedom Day on May 3rd, we hope you will consider supporting The Media Line this month.
The role of a free press has been at the foundation of democracies around the world for nearly 200 years.
Yet, in many countries, publications are censored and journalists put their lives at risk to report the truth.
A transparent and reliable press covering the important issues of the Middle East is needed more than ever.

The Media Line is proud to assume this responsibility and has over 20 years of success in shaping the role of news reporting in the region. We hope you will support our efforts by making a donation today.

Thank you!

Donate
Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Poetry Talk with Palestinian-American Poet, Zeina Azzam
Mideast Streets
Palestinian
poetry

Poetry Talk with Palestinian-American Poet, Zeina Azzam

The Media Line Staff
06/03/2021

Sun, Jun 6, 2021 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM Eastern Daylight Time (UTC-4)

Register here.

Join us for a live poetry reading and artist talk featuring Palestinian American poet Zeina Azzam

About this event

Poetry is one of the most popular art forms in Palestine’s history. It serves as an act of remembrance, preserving Palestinian memory even as we have been exiled from our homes and barred from returning. Poetry is also a form of resistance, giving a voice to those whose voices are not heard, and power to the powerless. Palestinian poetry was spearheaded by Palestinian poets Mahmoud Darwish, Samih al-Qasim, Fadwa Tuqan, and Tawfiq Zayyad in the middle of the 20th century, but remained relatively unknown to the Arab world until Ghassan Kanafani published an anthology of Palestinian resistance poetry in 1966. This anthology presented to the world insight into the thoughts and feelings of Palestinians in exile, igniting the spark that lit the fire for future Palestinian poets to continue to tell their stories to this day.

Join us as we have the privilege to welcome Palestinian American poet Zeina Azzam, one of the many poets who continue to tell the Palestinian story, as she prepares to launch a new poetry book titled Bayna Bayna, In-Between. Zeina will share with us recitations of poems from her publication followed by a conversation with our guest moderator, Curator Emerita of Galley Al-Quds, Dagmar Painter, in which they will explore Zeina’s stories and inspirations, and answer questions about her experiences as a daughter of refugees, an immigrant, and a Palestinian American poet at this moment in the United States.

Zeina Azzam is a Palestinian American poet, editor, and community activist. Her poems appear in literary journals and edited volumes including Bettering American Poetry, Making Mirrors: Writing/Righting by and for Refugees, Gaza Unsilenced, Pleiades Magazine, Split This Rock, Passager Journal, Mizna, and Sukoon Magazine. Her chapbook, Bayna Bayna, In-Between, was published in May 2021. She holds an MA in Arabic literature from Georgetown University.

Dagmar Painter is the founder and Curator Emerita of Gallery Al-Quds, the art gallery of The Jerusalem Fund for Education and Community Development, an art gallery featuring the work of Arab-American and Middle East contemporary artists, with a special emphasis on Palestinian art, located in Washington DC. In January 2020 she celebrated her 100th exhibition at Gallery Al-Quds.

Give the Gift of Trusted News!

Dear friends,

The Media Line is always there to report to you the stories and issues of the Middle East – completely and in context: TML is the source you can trust.

Know The Media Line to Know The Middle East!

Please support our ad-free, nonprofit news agency. Our seasoned journalists reporting from the Middle East are working day and night during these challenging, yet defining times; and our student interns are honing their knowledge and skills, preparing to emerge as tomorrow’s journalists.

You rely on us and we’re relying on you! Make your online tax-deductible donation here and contact us regarding donations through appreciated stock, donor advised funds, qualifying IRA distributions and other charitable instruments.

Donate
Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
NEXT FROM
Mideast Streets
MORE FROM Mideast Streets

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.