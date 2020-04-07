Donate
Populism in Times of Pandemics

The Media Line Staff
04/07/2020

The Konrad-Adenauer-Stiftung’s office in Israel is organizing an online panel discussion on: “Populism in Times of Pandemics: A Chance or Danger for Democracies?” The discussion will be held on April 7, 2020, at 4 pm CET (5 pm Israel time). We are bringing together experts from Germany (Dr. Viola Neu, Konrad-Adenauer-Stiftung Berlin), Hungary (Dr. Petra Bárd, Central European University Budapest), Italy (Prof. Leonardo Morlino, LUISS “Guido Carli” University Rome), Israel (Dr. Amichai Magen, IDC Herzliya), and Poland (Dr. Marcin Zaborowksi, Lazarski University Warsaw) in order to obtain a broader picture of where the current situation might take different democracies.

Click here to watch and listen to the discussion as well as ask questions during the Q&A-session.

