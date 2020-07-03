Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Mideast Streets
decentralization
consensus
Dubai
United Arab Emirates

Power of Consensus in Decentralized Worlds

The Media Line Staff
07/03/2020

Date and time: Sunday, July 5, 2020, 6:30 to 7 pm Gulf Standard Time (UTC+4)

Register on Eventbrite here.

Register on Zoom here.

Today’s talk will be in room 4, 6:30 pm Dubai time. Zoom will be used.

What do starfish, Diocletian, Apache, UAE and bitcoin have in common?

This talk is open for both for nontechnology and technology enthusiasts to understand the beautiful world of decentralization. This would be a multidisciplinary talk where we take examples from history, politics, biology and technology to understand the “Power of Consensus in the Decentralized Worlds.”

If you want a better understanding of the origins of blockchain, join us for this talk by the president of Government Blockchain Association.

Mohd Shahnawaz is president of Government Blockchain Association UAE and has 15 years of experience as an engineer with leadership roles in companies in Middle East, Africa and North America. Having worked on projects for both government sectors like DP World, US Army and dry docks and also private sectors. He is a graduate with a degree in Engineering Hons. He is also a graduate from Hyperledger and Consensys Developer Programs.

NEXT FROM
Mideast Streets
MORE FROM Mideast Streets

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.