Power of Consensus in Decentralized Worlds

Date and time: Sunday, July 5, 2020, 6:30 to 7 pm Gulf Standard Time (UTC+4)

Today's talk will be in room 4, 6:30 pm Dubai time.

What do starfish, Diocletian, Apache, UAE and bitcoin have in common?

This talk is open for both for nontechnology and technology enthusiasts to understand the beautiful world of decentralization. This would be a multidisciplinary talk where we take examples from history, politics, biology and technology to understand the “Power of Consensus in the Decentralized Worlds.”

If you want a better understanding of the origins of blockchain, join us for this talk by the president of Government Blockchain Association.

Mohd Shahnawaz is president of Government Blockchain Association UAE and has 15 years of experience as an engineer with leadership roles in companies in Middle East, Africa and North America. Having worked on projects for both government sectors like DP World, US Army and dry docks and also private sectors. He is a graduate with a degree in Engineering Hons. He is also a graduate from Hyperledger and Consensys Developer Programs.