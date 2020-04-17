Power of Podcasting Webinar Jerusalem

Date and time: April 17, 7:30 to 9 pm Israel Daylight Time

Cost: £10.00

Register here.

There has never been a better time than now to start a podcast.

Do you feel your business right now SHOULD be reaching more people, but isn’t?

You are still pasting your content all over social media, as you have been told to do, why don’t you have the “viral” content already?

You know that you’re an expert, and should be perceived as such, but people don’t seem to care?

You still talk about your “rags to riches” backstory and list your accomplishments at every opportunity. Why aren’t you the “go-to” figure already?

You see competitors who rub hands with the biggest and best in your industry and seem to take every opportunity going.

You still network your butt off and hand out business cards like confetti, shouldn’t you have these same connections already?

What if it was easier?

What if you weren’t plastering six different social media platforms fifteen times a day?

What if you didn’t feel you were just talking about yourself all the time?

What if you didn’t have to run after your network but they instead came to you?

The truth is that all this is possible if you have a podcast.

Sounds too good to be true, right?

I’m not saying that it doesn’t take work, but it takes far less than what you are still trying that isn’t working for you.

I came to podcasting late but I have still been able to take advantage of an upward trend in the world of audio.

Since 2018, my podcast has been downloaded over 10,000 times in over 50 countries around the world.

I’m not an audio engineer with a crack team of techie assistants spending days perfecting each episode.

I’m a one-man band with a laptop and a pair of Apple headphones.

You can be the same.

Having a podcast helps you raise the engagement of your audience, even if they seem to have been ignoring all your social media posts so far.

Having a podcast helps you establish your expert credibility, even if no one seems to have been impressed before.

Having a podcast helps you expand your network, even if you have gone through two printing runs of business cards and still never received a referral.

As the podcast industry grows, it does take more work to stand out.

The average podcast on iTunes has a couple hundred downloads for the entire library.

The top podcasts in a category get a million downloads PER EPISODE.

The truth is not you’re almost certainly not going to hit those kind of figures, certainly not off the back of one webinar.

However, it is very easy to avoid the mistakes that most podcasters make.

As soon as you get above a couple hundred downloads, you have an above-average podcast, by definition.

As soon as you get thousands and tens of thousands, that’s when people start paying attention.

That is where this webinar will help you get to.

In this session you will learn:

How your podcast will ENGAGE your audience so that you can impact them to a greater level, and make more money as a result.

How your podcast will ESTABLISH your expert status so that you can attract a higher quality of client and make more money as a result.

How your podcast will EXPAND your network so that you can choose from a greater range of opportunities and…you guessed it…make more money as a result

Your message has been unheard for far too long.

People right now want to hear voices of hope and inspiration more than ever.

With a podcast in front of you, you can be that voice that people need to hear.

You’re about to learn the power of podcasting.

NB: This session will be conducted over Zoom, the medium of the moment! You will be emailed a link before the session starts.

Organizer of Power of Podcasting Webinar Jerusalem: David McCrae is the author of two #1 Amazon bestselling books and a highly acclaimed seminar leader and inspirational speaker who delivers to audiences across the UK. He is a national public speaking champion in his home country of Scotland.

When David lost his dad to cancer at age 22, he realized that he was not making the most of his life, and serving others to his full potential. From this point, he endeavored to commit fully to life, create transformational impact for others, and to honor the memory of his dad.

His mission is to help people start a new chapter of their lives, and become the Hero of their Story. David empowers people through his Author Your Life seminars and programs, which develops three key principles of Hero, Quest and Characters. He is creating transformation one page and one stage at a time.

David has studied psychology for 11 years in university and in business to discover how to create the change we desire in our lives. He is a graduate of Brendon Burchard’s Experts Academy, the world’s #1 program for Thought Leadership. He has spoken for BBC Radio, Yes Group Worldwide, Success4, Escape the City, The University of Glasgow and the Glasgow Association for Mental Health.