Date and time: Sunday, September 20, 2020, 9 am to Monday, September 21, 2020, 5 pm Arabia Standard Time (UTC+3)

Organized in partnership with Iraq’s Ministry of Electricity

Powering Iraq returns for September 2020! Back as a virtual event, this year we are delighted to be partnering once more with Iraq’s Ministry of Electricity to “energize Iraq’s future.”

Iraq is the final unstructured market in the Middle East and North Africa region, offering opportunities in the power and energy sectors that are not present in other markets. The Ministry of Electricity will use the conference to showcase a multitude of new projects in energy transmission and distribution, renewable energy, and of course the highly promising “gas to power” initiatives that are being developed in conjunction with Iraq’s Ministry of Oil.

Powering Iraq’s new digital format will allow delegates to tune in from wherever they are in the world to join high-level content discussions and connect 1-2-1 with a multitude of Iraqi government decision-makers, multinational companies, power producers, investors and service providers. Using the very latest conferencing technologies you can add the most interesting sessions to your personalized event feed, as well as browse all registered participants and book video meetings directly.

We do hope you will join us online in September as we focus on the next steps towards restoring and rebuilding Iraq’s power generation and distribution capacities.