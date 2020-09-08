Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Powering Iraq
Mideast Streets
Iraq
Electricity
Power
Energy

Powering Iraq

The Media Line Staff
09/08/2020

Date and time: Sunday, September 20, 2020, 9 am to Monday, September 21, 2020, 5 pm Arabia Standard Time (UTC+3)

Tickets ($499+$19.06 fee) here.

Organized in partnership with Iraq’s Ministry of Electricity

Powering Iraq returns for September 2020! Back as a virtual event, this year we are delighted to be partnering once more with Iraq’s Ministry of Electricity to “energize Iraq’s future.”

Iraq is the final unstructured market in the Middle East and North Africa region, offering opportunities in the power and energy sectors that are not present in other markets. The Ministry of Electricity will use the conference to showcase a multitude of new projects in energy transmission and distribution, renewable energy, and of course the highly promising “gas to power” initiatives that are being developed in conjunction with Iraq’s Ministry of Oil.

Powering Iraq’s new digital format will allow delegates to tune in from wherever they are in the world to join high-level content discussions and connect 1-2-1 with a multitude of Iraqi government decision-makers, multinational companies, power producers, investors and service providers. Using the very latest conferencing technologies you can add the most interesting sessions to your personalized event feed, as well as browse all registered participants and book video meetings directly.

We do hope you will join us online in September as we focus on the next steps towards restoring and rebuilding Iraq’s power generation and distribution capacities.

NEXT FROM
Mideast Streets
MORE FROM Mideast Streets

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.