P&P Live! Alaa Al Aswany | THE REPUBLIC OF FALSE TRUTHS w/ Jonathan Smolin

Thu, Aug 12, 2021 6:00 PM - 7:00 PM Eastern Daylight Time (UTC-4)

Join Alaa Al Aswany as he discusses his new novel, THE REPUBLIC OF FALSE TRUTHS, with Jonathan Smolin on P&P Live!

A devastating work of fiction about the Egyptian revolution, taking us inside the battle raging between those in power and those prepared to lay down their lives in the defense of freedom—from one of the foremost writers in the Arab world.

ALAA AL ASWANY is the author of numerous works of fiction and nonfiction, including the novels The Yacoubian Building, the best-selling novel in the Arab world for more than five years, with more than a million copies sold around the world; Chicago, named by Newsday as the best-translated novel of 2006; and, most recently, The Automobile Club of Egypt. His work has been translated into more than thirty languages and published in more than one hundred countries. He has received several international awards, including the Grinzane Cavour Prize, and in 2016 he was appointed a Chevalier of the Ordre des Arts et des Lettres of France. Originally trained as a dentist, he retains his own dental practice in Cairo. Translated by S. R. Fellowes.

Al Aswany will be joined in conversation with Jonathan Smolin, Associate Professor of Middle Eastern Studies at Dartmouth College.