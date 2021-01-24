P&P Live! Eman Quotah | BRIDE OF THE SEA with Susan Muaddi Darraj

Mon, Jan 25, 2021, 8 to 9 pm Eastern Standard Time (UTC-5)

Debut novelist Eman Quotah shares her book, Bride of the Sea, in conversation with Susan Muaddi Darraj.

During a snowy Cleveland February, newlywed university students Muneer and Saeedah are expecting their first child, and he is harboring a secret: The word “divorce” is whispering in his ear. Soon, their marriage will end, and Muneer will return to Saudi Arabia, while Saeedah remains in Cleveland with their daughter, Hanadi. Consumed by a growing fear of losing her child, Saeedah disappears with the little girl, leaving Muneer to desperately search for his daughter for years. The repercussions of the abduction ripple outward, not only changing the lives of Hanadi and her parents, but also their interwoven family and friends—those who must choose sides and hide their own deeply guarded secrets.

Eman Quotah’s Bride of the Sea is a spellbinding debut of colliding cultures, immigration, religion, and family; an intimate portrait of loss and healing; and, ultimately, a testament to the ways we find ourselves inside love, distance, and heartbreak.

Quotah will be in conversation with Susan Muaddi Darraj, author of the short story collection A Curious Land: Stories from Home, which won the 2016 AWP Grace Paley Prize for Short Fiction, the 2016 Arab American Book Award, and was shortlisted for a Palestine Book Award. In 2019, she launched the viral #TweetYourThobe social media campaign to promote Palestinian culture.

This event is presented in partnership with the Middle East Institute. MEI's Arts & Culture Center facilitates cross-cultural understanding by promoting the work of Middle Eastern artists, hosting them in conversation, and connecting them with American counterparts.