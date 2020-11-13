Practical Guide for Starting Your Freelancing/Small Business

Wed, Nov 18, 2020, 6:30 to 8 pm Israel Standard Time (UTC+2)

Join us for a practical Talk crafted in accordance with your feedback from previous Talks. Together we will explore What are the first physical, tangible and practical steps to start up a small business or entrepreneurship or freelance venture. Moni Cohen from Et La Daat will answer for us:

What Offices do I need to visit to open an Osek Patur or Morshe (or Amuta) – and what are the differences between them?

How do I “Coordinate Tax”… What forms do I need to do?

What forms do I need to produce for my business?

How should I choose an accountant?

What type of bank account should I open? How would I know which are more ‘small business friendly”

What expenses should i take in consideration, while pricing my services/products?

“What receipts do I need to save” as a business owner/freelancer in order to properly do my accounts and so forth?

What are Pension options for business owners

About our Speaker: Moni Cohen works as a Project Manager and System Analyst in the financial industry (Banking & Insurance). Graduated a “Family Financial Advisor” course over a decade ago and since then helped families and independents to get out of debt, control their finances and plan for their economic future.