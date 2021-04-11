Support Our Future Leaders

The Media Line is known for producing truthful, unbiased journalism and we are teaching future journalists to do the same. Through our signature Press and Policy Student Program, The Media Line provides an innovative opportunity for students to globalize their educational experience by connecting to an active news bureau in the Middle East, studying journalism and public policy under the mentorship of veteran journalists while earning academic credit.

These students will reshape how the world sees and understands the Middle East and, in turn, how the Middle East impacts our world. Your contribution will provide the next generation with the skills they need to uphold the highest standards of journalism and, in turn, educate our global society with integrity and respect.

Thank you!

Donate
“The Press and Policy Student Program has elevated my global awareness, supported my journalistic efforts, and propelled me on the path of future success within the news industry.”
Press and Policy Student Program Participant
Carla Warren, University of Houston
Thank you and best wishes.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Pre-Ramadan Virtual Tour of Mecca and the Masjid al-Haram (Great Mosque)
Mideast Streets
virtual tour
Mecca
Saudi Arabia
Ramadan

Pre-Ramadan Virtual Tour of Mecca and the Masjid al-Haram (Great Mosque)

The Media Line Staff
04/11/2021

Sun, Apr 11, 2021 6:30 PM - 8:00 PM Eastern Daylight Time (UTC-4)

Tickets ($20.73) here.

Join a live guide as we take a virtual and historic tour of Mecca and the mosque

About this Event

From the comforts of your own home, take a virtual pilgrimage to Mecca, Saudi Arabia. Though the site of Mohammed’s birthplace is strictly off-limits to much of the world, this evening we will virtually experience Islam’s holiest city and most revered mosque.

The pillars of Islam require all Muslims to partake in the Hajj, a pilgrimage to Mecca. While visiting this holy city, we will learn about its ancient history as we also take a modern-day virtual tour through its streets and epicenters such as the Mountain of Light, the Black Stone and the Well of Zamzam Of course, we will a special virtual visit to the site of Masjid Al Haram, the Holy Mosque and ultimate destination in the Hajj.

In addition, with the holy period of Ramadan beginning in a few days, we will explore its history, traditions, and observances.

Note: All Zoom links to attend the tour will be sent 5 to 10 minutes before the event (to the email you register with).

EVENT START TIME IS BASED ON EASTERN STANDARD TIME (EST). If this does not work for you, if you pre-purchase you can request a temporary recording on the following day.

Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

NEXT FROM
Mideast Streets
MORE FROM Mideast Streets

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.