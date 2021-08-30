Pre-Rosh Hashanah Sephardic Community Seder

Thu, Sep 2, 2021 5:00 PM - 6:30 PM Pacific Daylight Time (UTC-7)

Join JIMENA and The Sephardic Educational Center for a special community Rosh Hashanah Sephardic Seder

For over 2,000 years, Middle Eastern and North African Jews have celebrated the Jewish New Year by incorporating a unique seder into their Rosh Hashanah meal. The traditional Sephardic Seder includes symbolic foods, Sephardic blessings, and ancient songs known as piyyutim. We invite families and people of all ages and backgrounds to join together in community as welcome the Jewish New Year of 5782. We hope is to see as many children and elders as possible during this seder!

Rabbi Daniel Bouskila is the director of the Sephardic Educational Center, an international organization promoting Classic Sephardic Judaism’s blend of tradition and modernity, specializing in translating the moderate halakhic approach and tolerant worldview of classic Sephardic rabbis.

Asher Shasho-Levy is an oudist, vocalist, and multi-instrumentalist. Asher is a Syrian Jewish musician and scholar of Sephardic heritage and culture, who seeks to spread the beauty of the Sephardic tradition through his writing, recording, research, and concerts.

The Zoom link will be emailed to participants just prior to the program.