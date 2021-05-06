Preparing to Receive: An Embodied Ma’ariv and Havdalah Experience

Sat, May 8, 2021 7:00 PM - 8:30 PM Eastern Daylight Time (UTC-4)

Tickets ($0-$20.73) here.

Preparing to Receive: An Embodied Havdalah Experience of Healing and Separation with Kohenet Keshira haLev Fife and Dr. Harriette Wimms

About this Event

Ma’ariv and Havdalah invite us to savor the end of Shabbat and move with wholeness into the new day. Join us as we come together as a JOC community, grounding ourselves and preparing to enter into the week ahead. This embodied and interactive experience will include song, prayer, and an opportunity to build community with one another.

Kohenet Keshira haLev Fife (she/they) sprinkles sparkles, disrupts expectations, and offers blessings wherever she goes. She serves as Oreget Kehilah (Executive Director) of the Kohenet Hebrew Priestess Institute, founder/co-leader of Kesher Pittsburgh, Program Director of the ALEPH Kesher Fellowship, Lead Facilitator for Keshet’s GLBTQ+ Jewish Youth of Colour programming and member of the leadership team of the JOC Mishpachah Project. Additionally, she delights in serving as a shlichat tzibbur, life spiral ceremony/ritual creatrix, liturgist, songstress, teacher and public speaker. Her work in these realms is informed by her lived experience as a queer Jewish Woman of Colour and the quandries she encounters as a scholar of the Orphan Wisdom School. Keshira received Kohenet smicha in 2017 and earned her BS 2000 and MS 2001 at Carnegie Mellon University. Dual-citizens of the USA and Australia and avid travelers, she and her beloved are currently leaning into stillness and sheltering-in-peace on Osage and Haudenosaunee land also called Pittsburgh, PA.

Dr. Harriette E. Wimms is a rising Kohenet within the Kohenet Hebrew Priestess Institute. She is a member of board of Hinenu: Baltimore Justice Shtiebl, the creator of the Baltimore JoC Community Havruta, and also the driving force behind the JOC Mishpacha Project. Dr. Wimms is a Maryland licensed clinical psychologist who specializes in providing compassion-infused care for individuals, children, and families. She is currently a Clinical Assistant Professor of Psychology at Loyola University Maryland. She is also the founder and clinical director of The Village Family Support Center of Baltimore. Dr. Wimms was the recipient of the Maryland Psychological Association’s 2018 Grady Dale Jr. Award for Outstanding Contributions to Diversity in Psychology Award. Dr. Wimms lives in Baltimore (Piscataway land) with her family. She is most proud to be the parent of her 16-year-old son.

This program and all JOC Mishpacha Project programs are made possible by the generous donations of the JOC Initiative, The Charles and Lynn Schusterman Family Foundation, and the UJA-Federation of New York. Thank you!