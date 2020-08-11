Presentation of Zaha Hadid Architects’ Opus Building

Date and time: Wednesday, August 12, 2020, 4 to 5 pm Gulf Standard Time (UTC+4)

An online lecture and visual walkthrough of the new Zaha Hadid Architects’ Opus building in Dubai hosted by RIBA – Gulf Chapter.

Christos Passas, Co-Author and Design Director at Zaha Hadid Architects will give an online lecture and visual walkthrough of the new Opus building in Dubai, a mixed-use building home to the new Melia Hotel on Wednesday, August 12 at 4 pm (UAE time).

Exploring the balance between solid and void, opaque and transparent, interior and exterior, the design was presented by Zaha Hadid in 2007 and is the only hotel in which she created both its architecture and interiors.

This free online event is open to all, and a great chance for people from anywhere in the world who admire contemporary architecture and Zaha Hadid Architects’ work to learn about this exciting building.

It is being hosted by the RIBA – Gulf Chapter and will be introduced by the Chapter Chair Andy Shaw of AMA from Dubai. The audience will have the opportunity to ask questions during the event.

BIO – Christos Passas

BArch (Hons), AA Grad.Des.Dip,RIBA, ARB, ETEK

Christos joined Zaha Hadid Architects as a Senior Designer in February 1998 and has been a key member in the evolution of the overall artistic direction of the Studio its business development, the office culture and leader of a wide range of build and unbuilt projects and competitions within the practice.

Education & Teaching

He received his architecture degree with Honours as a Fulbright Scholar at the Pratt Institute’s School of Architecture in Brooklyn, NY in 1995. He was registered as an Architect at Technical Chamber Cyprus 1996, a member of the Architects Registration Board in the UK since 2000 and a member of the Royal Institute of British Architects since 2011. He received his Graduate Design Diploma in 1998 in Advanced Architectural Design at the Architectural Association, London.

Christos taught Parametric Design and Urbanism at the Architectural Association with Patrik Schumacher in London between 2007 and 2010, working on the exploration of digital and parametric techniques for the formation of large urban settlements.

He subsequently went on to serve as Guest DAAD Professor in the Dessau Institute of Architecture (HA) at Bauhaus, Dessau, from 2008 to 2012 working on the implementation of digital design strategies for large scale objects with a complex geometry and character, exploring uniqueness, diversity and complexity. He regularly participates in design juries at universities across the UK and Europe, and is a frequent guest lecturer in parametric design, design thinking and the role of Architecture. He is currently Honorary Professor at the University of Technology, College of Architecture and Urban Planning of Qingdao until 2022,

Projects Christos has been involved in the initial stages of the design of many of the practice’s seminal projects such as the Rosenthal Centre for Contemporary Art in Cincinnati; the MAXXI: National Museum of 21st Century Art in Rome; and the Sheikh Zayed Bridge in Abu Dhabi. Christos has served as design and project director for a large number of projects. Since his arrival to the company, he has worked closely with Zaha Hadid and is one of the practice’s design leaders.

He has delivered a broad spectrum of designs for various typologies such as for Cultural Institutions and Performance spaces, Residential, Interior Design, Commercial, Innovative Workspaces, Mixed-use Urban Projects, Urban Regenerations, and Masterplanning in a variety of scales projects in the US, Europe, China, Eastern Europe and Russia, North Africa and the Middle East.