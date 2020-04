Usually a massive gathering of Jews from all over the world, this Passover’s Priestly Blessing (Birkat Cohanim) was held at the Western Wall Plaza in Jerusalem as a limited gathering on Sunday, April 12, 2020, at 9 am (6 am GMT) due to the COVID-19 restrictions on large gatherings.

The prayer was broadcast live and free through the dedicated phone number (+972)2-301-1133 and can be viewed at the Western Wall website.