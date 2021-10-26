Americans need to understand the Middle East
Prime Minister’s Circle Briefing with Minister Merav Michaeli
Mideast Streets
Israel Bonds
Merav Michaeli

Prime Minister’s Circle Briefing with Minister Merav Michaeli

The Media Line Staff
10/26/2021

Starts on Tue, Oct 26, 2021 12 noon Eastern Daylight Time (UTC-4)

Register here.

Israel Bonds National Women’s Division: Prime Minister’s Circle Briefing with Minister Merav Michaeli

About this event

ISRAEL BONDS

NATIONAL WOMEN’S DIVISION

INVITES YOU TO AN

EXCLUSIVE BRIEFING

FEATURING GUEST SPEAKER

MERAV MICHAELI

Minister of Transportation and Road Safety & Israeli Labour Party Leader

Learn about the largest and most diverse delegation of women in Israel’s newly elected government and how women are making an impact on Israel’s future.

This event is open exclusively to members of our Prime Minister’s Circle who have made a minimum $25,000 Investment in 2021.

Minister Merav Michaela’s parliamentary activity is extensive, covering a range of sectors: society and economy, gender equality, religion and state, LGBT rights, worker rights and promotion of the peace process. For over 20 years, Michaeli has been involved in feminist activism, seeking to promote women and equal rights for women. She also strives to promote the rights of minorities, worker rights and the promotion of peace. In 1997, Michaeli founded Ezrat Nashim, to promote assistance centres for victims and survivors of sexual assault. She was member of the executive committee of the Israel Peace Initiative and a member of the directorate of the Israel Women’s Network.

