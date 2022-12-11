Donate
Private virtual tour of Israel
Mideast Streets
Israel
virtual tour

Private virtual tour of Israel

The Media Line Staff
12/12/2022

Tickets ($10 – $250) here.

On demand private virtual tour of Israel- choose destination, time of occurrence and invitees. Live guided by a licenced tour guide

AmazingJerusalem.com offers virtual tours on demand for individuals and groups who would like to visit Israel virtually.

With our virtual tours you can experience Israel and Holy Land sites while viewing photospheres (360° panoramas), aerial imagery, maps, relevant text/scripture and more. you will be live guided by an Israeli licensed tour guide.

Choose your own date and time, the participants and the destination or narrative from our variety of tours:

Jerusalem: Old city, Mount of Olives, Jesus at Jerusalem, Jewish & Armenian Quarters, The Via Dolorosa

The Galilee: Nazareth to Magdala, Sea of Galilee, Jesus’ Jewish background,

Judean wilderness: Masada & Dead Sea

Tel Aviv- Jaffa: Old Jaffa, Tel Aviv, Sarona

More tours: Caesarea, Golan Heights

Our experiences are educational and fun, read our reviews on TripAdvisor.

