The Media Line led over twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Look out for exciting new additions as we enter 2022.

We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
The Media Line

Non-profit news needs public support.
Please support us with your generous contributions:
Donate
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Product Hunt Istanbul Meetup: Launch Tips
Mideast Streets
Istanbul
Turkey

Product Hunt Istanbul Meetup: Launch Tips

The Media Line Staff
05/24/2022

Thu, May 26, 2022 7:30 PM - 9:30 PM Turkey Time (UTC+3)

Register here.

Location: HAN Spaces | Ataşehir, No:7 Mor Sumbul Sokagi, İstanbul, İstanbul 34750, Turkey

View Map

This is our 7th Product Hunt meetup in Istanbul. Let us share some Product Hunt launch tips and say hi to Product Hunt lovers in Istanbul.

About this event

Product Hunt Launch Tips Night

Speakers:

  • Levent Aşkan (Program Director – Sıfırdan Globale)
  • Tuğçe İçözü (Product Hunt Ambassador)
  • Yücel Faruk Şahan (Creator Relations Manager -Komünite)

Product Showcase

  • Fatma Kiraz ( Maker- Coming Soon Kit)
  • Mustafa Ergisi (Founder -AI2SQL)
  • Zeynep Avan (Customer Success Manager – Kovan Studio)

Networking

Our aim is to create an experience-sharing through chats and to get to know digital products and markers/developers closely.

Let’s share & have fun!

Do not forget to fill out the form:

https://forms.gle/77gMESFHAGAzKNZm6

EVENT DETAILS

What: The Product Hunt Meetup in Istanbul

Where: Han Spaces Ataşehir – Barbaros Mahallesi, Nida Kule Güney, Mor Sumbul Sokagi No:7, 34750 Ataşehir/İstanbul

When: 26.05.2022

The Night’s Theme: Launch Tips Night

REQUIREMENTS

To join the event, you must:

– Have a profile on Product Hunt (don’t have one yet? Set it up here!)

Product Hunt Lansman İpuçları

Konuşmacılar:

  • Levent Aşkan (Program Director – Sıfırdan Globale)
  • Tuğçe İçözü (Product Hunt Ambassador)
  • Yücel Faruk Şahan (Creator Relations Manager -Komünite)

Ürün Sunumları

  • Fatma Kiraz ( Maker – Coming Soon Kit)
  • Mustafa Ergisi (Founder -AI2SQL)
  • Zeynep Avan (Customer Success Manager -Kovan Studio)

Networking

Amacımız sohbet aracılığıyla bir deneyim paylaşımı yaratırken, dijital ürünleri ve geliştiricileri yakından tanımak!

Formu doldurmayı unutmayın:

https://forms.gle/77gMESFHAGAzKNZm6

ETKİNLİK DETAYLARI

Ne: Product Hunt Istanbul Meetup

Nerede: Han Spaces Ataşehir – Barbaros Mahallesi, Nida Kule Güney, Mor Sumbul Sokagi No:7, 34750 Ataşehir/İstanbul

Ne zaman: 26.05.2022

KATILIM KOŞULLARI

Etkinliğe katılmak için;

– Product Hunt’ta profiliniz olması gerekiyor (Henüz oluşturmadınız mı? Hemen kaydolun!

Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

NEXT FROM
Mideast Streets
MORE FROM Mideast Streets

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.