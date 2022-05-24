Product Hunt Istanbul Meetup: Launch Tips
Thu, May 26, 2022 7:30 PM - 9:30 PM Turkey Time (UTC+3)
Register here.
Location: HAN Spaces | Ataşehir, No:7 Mor Sumbul Sokagi, İstanbul, İstanbul 34750, Turkey
This is our 7th Product Hunt meetup in Istanbul. Let us share some Product Hunt launch tips and say hi to Product Hunt lovers in Istanbul.
About this event
Product Hunt Launch Tips Night
Speakers:
- Levent Aşkan (Program Director – Sıfırdan Globale)
- Tuğçe İçözü (Product Hunt Ambassador)
- Yücel Faruk Şahan (Creator Relations Manager -Komünite)
Product Showcase
- Fatma Kiraz ( Maker- Coming Soon Kit)
- Mustafa Ergisi (Founder -AI2SQL)
- Zeynep Avan (Customer Success Manager – Kovan Studio)
Networking
Our aim is to create an experience-sharing through chats and to get to know digital products and markers/developers closely.
Let’s share & have fun!
Do not forget to fill out the form:
https://forms.gle/77gMESFHAGAzKNZm6
EVENT DETAILS
What: The Product Hunt Meetup in Istanbul
Where: Han Spaces Ataşehir – Barbaros Mahallesi, Nida Kule Güney, Mor Sumbul Sokagi No:7, 34750 Ataşehir/İstanbul
When: 26.05.2022
The Night’s Theme: Launch Tips Night
REQUIREMENTS
To join the event, you must:
– Have a profile on Product Hunt (don’t have one yet? Set it up here!)
Product Hunt Lansman İpuçları
Konuşmacılar:
- Levent Aşkan (Program Director – Sıfırdan Globale)
- Tuğçe İçözü (Product Hunt Ambassador)
- Yücel Faruk Şahan (Creator Relations Manager -Komünite)
Ürün Sunumları
- Fatma Kiraz ( Maker – Coming Soon Kit)
- Mustafa Ergisi (Founder -AI2SQL)
- Zeynep Avan (Customer Success Manager -Kovan Studio)
Networking
Amacımız sohbet aracılığıyla bir deneyim paylaşımı yaratırken, dijital ürünleri ve geliştiricileri yakından tanımak!
Formu doldurmayı unutmayın:
https://forms.gle/77gMESFHAGAzKNZm6
ETKİNLİK DETAYLARI
Ne: Product Hunt Istanbul Meetup
Nerede: Han Spaces Ataşehir – Barbaros Mahallesi, Nida Kule Güney, Mor Sumbul Sokagi No:7, 34750 Ataşehir/İstanbul
Ne zaman: 26.05.2022
KATILIM KOŞULLARI
Etkinliğe katılmak için;
– Product Hunt’ta profiliniz olması gerekiyor (Henüz oluşturmadınız mı? Hemen kaydolun!