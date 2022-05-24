Product Hunt Istanbul Meetup: Launch Tips

Thu, May 26, 2022 7:30 PM - 9:30 PM Turkey Time (UTC+3)

Register here.

Location: HAN Spaces | Ataşehir, No:7 Mor Sumbul Sokagi, İstanbul, İstanbul 34750, Turkey

View Map

This is our 7th Product Hunt meetup in Istanbul. Let us share some Product Hunt launch tips and say hi to Product Hunt lovers in Istanbul.

About this event

Product Hunt Launch Tips Night

Speakers:

Levent Aşkan (Program Director – Sıfırdan Globale)

Tuğçe İçözü (Product Hunt Ambassador)

Yücel Faruk Şahan (Creator Relations Manager -Komünite)

Product Showcase

Fatma Kiraz ( Maker- Coming Soon Kit)

Mustafa Ergisi (Founder -AI2SQL)

Zeynep Avan (Customer Success Manager – Kovan Studio)

Networking

Our aim is to create an experience-sharing through chats and to get to know digital products and markers/developers closely.

Let’s share & have fun!

Do not forget to fill out the form:

https://forms.gle/77gMESFHAGAzKNZm6

EVENT DETAILS

What: The Product Hunt Meetup in Istanbul

Where: Han Spaces Ataşehir – Barbaros Mahallesi, Nida Kule Güney, Mor Sumbul Sokagi No:7, 34750 Ataşehir/İstanbul

When: 26.05.2022

The Night’s Theme: Launch Tips Night

REQUIREMENTS

To join the event, you must:

– Have a profile on Product Hunt (don’t have one yet? Set it up here!)

Product Hunt Lansman İpuçları

Konuşmacılar:

Levent Aşkan (Program Director – Sıfırdan Globale)

Tuğçe İçözü (Product Hunt Ambassador)

Yücel Faruk Şahan (Creator Relations Manager -Komünite)

Ürün Sunumları

Fatma Kiraz ( Maker – Coming Soon Kit)

Mustafa Ergisi (Founder -AI2SQL)

Zeynep Avan (Customer Success Manager -Kovan Studio)

Networking

Amacımız sohbet aracılığıyla bir deneyim paylaşımı yaratırken, dijital ürünleri ve geliştiricileri yakından tanımak!

Formu doldurmayı unutmayın:

https://forms.gle/77gMESFHAGAzKNZm6

ETKİNLİK DETAYLARI

Ne: Product Hunt Istanbul Meetup

Nerede: Han Spaces Ataşehir – Barbaros Mahallesi, Nida Kule Güney, Mor Sumbul Sokagi No:7, 34750 Ataşehir/İstanbul

Ne zaman: 26.05.2022

KATILIM KOŞULLARI

Etkinliğe katılmak için;

– Product Hunt’ta profiliniz olması gerekiyor (Henüz oluşturmadınız mı? Hemen kaydolun!