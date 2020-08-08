Professional Impact for Performing Artists

Date and time: Sunday, August 9, 2020, 1 to 2:30 pm Eastern Daylight Time (UTC-4)

First of a three-part Career Development Series for ATARA’s community.

Strengthen Your Visibility and Professional Presence as a Performing Artist

In this 90-minute interactive workshop for women, music business consultant and publicist Davida Giborah (Darcie) Nicole will discuss strategies to help strengthen your visibility and professional presence to help expand your reach as a performing artist.

The difference between a CV, resume, and bio

Brand vs. Persona – unlocking a big myth

LinkedIn – how it works and who’s really looking

Keeping yourself “out there” during COVID-19

Business etiquette and networking protocols

The Social Media Sea – choose YOUR best platform

Curated vs. improvisational content

ABOUT DAVIDA GIBORAH (DARCIE) NICOLE

Davida Giborah (Darcie) is a longtime recording songwriter, vocalist, and music business/publicity/artist development subject matter expert. She has worked with some of the most prominent executives, recording artists, and producers in the contemporary music industry, and has business administration and client engagement expertise in a myriad of professional settings. Her press releases have generated media coverage in many major city newspapers and national magazines across the United States. Davida Giborah’s former interns and mentees have gone on to careers with Ralph Lauren, Sony Music, Disney, Game of Thrones, Earth Wind and Fire, Universal Music Group, Beats by Dre, Madden Flow Sync Agency, ASCAP, and more.

A graduate and longtime staff member at Berklee College of Music, she now works for Rimon School of Music in Israel as well as a remote Business Development and Client Relations Specialist for clients in the US and South Africa. Originally from West Hartford, CT, Davida Giborah spent over 20 years in Boston. She is a 14-year BT who made Aliyah to the Modi’in area of in 2016 to marry her husband David.

ABOUT ATARA

ATARA’s mission is to provide Torah-observant female visual and performing artists with opportunities to develop talent, express creativity, advance professionally and connect to a like-minded community through conferences, concerts, collaboration, networking, educational events, online platforms and newsletters. Since 2007, ATARA has promoted artistic excellence aligned with Torah values as a unique, important way for Jewish artists to realize their gifts.