Professional Learning Communities in Arabic
Mideast Streets
Bahrain
education

Professional Learning Communities in Arabic

The Media Line Staff
03/11/2021

Sat, Mar 13, 2021, 9 AM – 1 PM Arabia Standard Time (UTC+3)

Register here.

“Find a group of people who challenge and inspire you, spend a lot of time with them, and it will change your life.”

– Amy Poehler

As people become more diverse in their skill sets, organizations become increasingly complex and the challenges our world faces seem to grow exponentially, people are becoming less reliant on the individual to fight the tide of change. Collaboration is vital in all workplaces as it provides opportunities to hear from all voices, perspectives and viewpoints which promotes better ideas to rise to the top. Schools are no exception to this and have become environments more and more reliant on the ability to work with colleagues towards the common goal of supporting students’ growth, learning and wellbeing.

In this workshop, participants will take a deep dive into developing impactful Professional Learning Communities (PLC) within their immediate teams or schools. Focusing on the five domains of effective PLCs using ACER’s Framework, educators will walk away equipt with the knowledge required to establish new PLCs or increase the efficacy of established collaborative groups. Through the exploration of the main principles of effective PLCs, defining the driving questions for your group and gathering an understanding of what types of activities promote growth of PLCs, this workshop will provide a roadmap to increasing collaboration within your school.

Who is it for?

Pre-K to higher education educators interested in promoting collaboration within their schools

Pre-K to higher education leaders interested in adopting collaborative groups within their schools

What will you explore?

The ACER PLC Framework and its Five Key Domains

Key components to creating and sustaining an effective PLC

Driving questions that will help focus your efforts around student growth and learning

Activities that will promote growth and success of a new or established PLC

Strategies for assessing student learning as a PLC

About the Facilitator

Osama Al Mahdi works as an assistant professor in Bahrain Teachers College, University of Bahrain. He completed his PhD from University of Bristol, U.K. He is a fellow of Advance Higher Education in U.K. His research interests include teachers’ professional development, inclusive education in primary education, educational leadership, and home school relationships.

