Dec. 7, 2020, 16:00 to 21:00 Israel Standard Time (UTC+2)

ARISE welcomes you to our annual B2B Matchmaking Summit – your chance to hear from, and interact with, thought leaders from the Israeli business ecosystem and to enjoy tailor-made B2B meetings, which will take your business to the next level.

Hundreds of Israel-loving businessmen from 47countries around the world including the US, Europe, UAE, Bahrain, China, India and more, will seek business opportunities and attend a digital conference on ““Prospering in the New Normal” (”New Normal” meaning post-COVID-19 and Post GCC Peace Accords) held by ARISE, in cooperation with Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Chairmen of the International Christian Chamber of Commerce, Israel Federation of Bi-National Chambers of Commerce, Israel High-tech Association and Israel-GCC Chamber of Commerce. The conference will take place this year digitally on December 7, 2020.

ARISE was founded three years ago with the goal of connecting businesspeople from around the world to the Israeli marketplace (the majority of whom are Evangelical Christians). Among other activities, ARISE hosts an annual business matchmaking summit, at which it presents cutting edge Israeli innovation for good, which are tackling some of the greatest crises facing humanity. So far, 1,338 businesspeople from 47 nations have participated in ARISE B2B events, creating in aggregate $53M of immediate transactions and an estimated $404,400,000 of economic impact over the next 10 years.

The 2020 ARISE Summit content this year will be filmed and broadcast from the FOZ Media Center in Jerusalem. Speakers will include dignitaries and businesspeople from the UAE and Bahrain, Senior Officials in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Chairmen of the International Christian Chamber of Commerce and more.

The B2B platform of the Summit allows participants to both enjoy fantastic main stage presentations, as well as easily filtering through the profile of other participants, finding relevant matches and inviting them to immediate chats and face-to-face video meetings. The platform also offers business an option to register as an “Exhibitor”, which will give your business a more robust profile (including promotional video content) and higher visibility to other participants.