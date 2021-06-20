Protecting Truth During Tension

As the Israeli-Palestinian conflict develops and the rise of hate crimes persists, TML is on the ground in the Middle East and beyond writing stories that readers like you and other media outlets rely on. To ensure that you have immediate access to unbiased, fact-based reporting, it is crucial that TML has the resources to disseminate these stories in real-time. Please help us protect the truth during these critical times by making a donation today.
The Media Line is proud to assume this responsibility and has over 20 years of success in shaping the role of news reporting in the region. We hope you will support our efforts by making a donation today.

In our modern, digital world, we are not as far away from each other as we once were, which is why news agencies have a responsibility to put forth reliable, trustworthy journalism more than ever before.
TML is proud to assume this responsibility.
We hope you will support our efforts.

Thank you!

Donate
Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Prototyping mobile applications for nontech founders
Mideast Streets
app
Prototype
high-tech
development

Prototyping mobile applications for nontech founders

The Media Line Staff
06/20/2021

Tue, Jun 22, 2021 6:00 PM - 7:00 PM Gulf Standard Time (UTC+4)

Register here.

Learn to quickly prototype mobile apps for iOS & Android using MIT’s App Inventor & Thunkable X drag-and-drop tool.

About this event

NOTE: This event will be hosted both in-person and online. While booking your FREE ticket, please select your preferred mode of attendance. Only fully vaccinated attendees will be permitted to attend in-person proof of which will be checked via the Al Hosn app or the vaccination card at the reception.

If you have an idea for a tech product but don’t have the right tech skills required to build it, then you may find yourself in a situation where you need to hire someone to build your app/software.

Even if you wish to hire a software development agency for your mobile app, you need to prepare a layout & a flowchart that how your mobile application is going to work, so you can communicate the same to the software architect.

Imagine a way where you can develop actual functioning mobile apps with just a drag & drop interface, it’ll be simplified for you to show your prototype app to investors, early customers & your software developer. This will also save you thousands of dollars on prototyping cost, in case you hire someone to build a UI design prototype.

In this webinar, we will learn how to quickly prototype mobile apps for iOS & Android using MIT’s App Inventor & Thunkable X drag-and-drop tool.

Agenda:

  1. Introduction to mobile app prototyping
  2. Why do I need to prototype before hiring a developer
  3. Platforms available for app prototyping & their comparison
  4. Using the App Inventor tool to build a simple mobile application
  5. Info about our Mobile app prototyping course for nontech founders

Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

NEXT FROM
Mideast Streets
MORE FROM Mideast Streets

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.