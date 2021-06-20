Prototyping mobile applications for nontech founders

Tue, Jun 22, 2021 6:00 PM - 7:00 PM Gulf Standard Time (UTC+4)

Learn to quickly prototype mobile apps for iOS & Android using MIT’s App Inventor & Thunkable X drag-and-drop tool.

NOTE: This event will be hosted both in-person and online. While booking your FREE ticket, please select your preferred mode of attendance. Only fully vaccinated attendees will be permitted to attend in-person proof of which will be checked via the Al Hosn app or the vaccination card at the reception.

If you have an idea for a tech product but don’t have the right tech skills required to build it, then you may find yourself in a situation where you need to hire someone to build your app/software.

Even if you wish to hire a software development agency for your mobile app, you need to prepare a layout & a flowchart that how your mobile application is going to work, so you can communicate the same to the software architect.

Imagine a way where you can develop actual functioning mobile apps with just a drag & drop interface, it’ll be simplified for you to show your prototype app to investors, early customers & your software developer. This will also save you thousands of dollars on prototyping cost, in case you hire someone to build a UI design prototype.

In this webinar, we will learn how to quickly prototype mobile apps for iOS & Android using MIT’s App Inventor & Thunkable X drag-and-drop tool.

Agenda: