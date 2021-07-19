Protecting Truth During Tension

PTC Online Translation Workshops: Iraqi poet Zêdan Xelef
Mideast Streets
poetry
Iraq
Yazidis

PTC Online Translation Workshops: Iraqi poet Zêdan Xelef

The Media Line Staff
07/19/2021

Tue, Jul 20, 2021 6:30 PM - Tue, Jul 27, 2021 8:00 PM British Summer Time (UTC+1)

Register here.

Kurmanji Poetry Workshop: join our two-part online translation workshop with translator Bryar Bajalan on the poetry of Zêdan Xelef.

About this event

The Poetry Translation Centre is very proud to present our first-ever workshop on Kurmanji poetry. We will be focusing on the work of Iraqi poet Zêdan Xelef, who works in this dialect also known as Northern Kurdish.

Our online poetry translation workshops can be accessed from anywhere in the world. Join like-minded poetry lovers from across the world to discover new poetry and different cultures, share insights and language skills, working together to open up a poem in its original language and reassemble it in English.

We have had participants from the UK, Egypt, Germany, India and the Philippines. The workshops are the perfect way to keep you feeling creative, engaged and connected to the world at large. The guest translator provides a rough and ready guide translation so there is no need to know the language being translated, simply sign up and bring your love of language.

This online workshop will take place over two 90-minute sessions on Zoom over two consecutive Tuesdays. This format will let us spend time with a single poetic voice. The sessions will be lead by translator Bryar Bajalan who is an expert in the language, and the professional poet and translator David Shook. They will offer insight into the nuances of the language and culture, and give helpful suggestions for the direction of the translation that is produced. .

‘Pay-What-You-Can’ Pricing

The cost of running these sessions is £45 per person. However, the PTC wants to ensure that our workshops are financially accessible to all, so participants are invited to pay what they can afford to attend.

———–

About the Poet

Zêdan Xelef is a poet and translator from Shingal, the traditional homeland of the Êzîdî people. Forced to relocate to the Chamishko IDP Camp in late 2014, he then completed his studies in translation at the University of Duhok. Xelef’s current projects include translating poetry from Rojava into English and Walt Whitman’s Song of Myself into Kurmanji.

About the Translator and Facilitator

Bryar Bajalan is a translator and filmmaker presently pursuing an MA in Middle East Studies at the University of Exeter. He is a Non-Resident Fellow at Kashkul, the center for art and culture at the American University of Iraq, Sulaimani. His work as a translator from the Arabic and Kurdish has appeared in Ambit, Modern Poetry in Translation and on the Poetry Foundation website, and his present projects include the translation of poets displaced from Shingal during the Islamic State’s genocide of the Êzîdî and the collection of oral histories in Mosul.

David Shook is a poet and translator whose work has focused on increasing the visibility of writers and communities yet to be represented in English. Their most recent translations are Jorge Eduardo Eielson’s Room in Rome and Pablo d’Ors’ The Friend of the Desert.

————–

Full Details

To try and make the online experience as enjoyable and manageable as possible, places will be restricted – if you book please do make sure you can attend both sessions.

Workshop materials and the log-in details to join the sessions with easy-to-follow instructions will be sent out by email when you book your place.

  • The PTC will deliver these workshops online via Zoom.
  • This online series will follow our usual workshop format, working as a group to translate the poem line by line.
  • Working from a guide translation of the original poem, guided by a translator and poet to facilitate the sessions.
  • Two sessions lasting 90 minutes over two weeks working on one longer poem
  • In advance of the beginning of the series, we will share the original poem and the guide translation that the group will be working from as well as further materials to aid the experience like audio examples of the poetry and a video introduction to the poet by the translator
  • On consecutive Tuesday evenings 20 and 27 July, 18:30-20:00 GMT.
  • Pay-What-You-Can donation when reserving your ticket.
  • Reserve one ticket for both sessions.

