Public Workshop: Multilingual Kufic with Nada Abdallah

Sat, Jul 17, 2021 10:00 AM - Sun, Jul 18, 2021 5:00 PM Pacific Daylight Time (UTC-7)

Tickets ($360 – $384) here.

Find inspiration in the Kufic script, a geometric form of Arabic calligraphy, to add multicultural imagination to your lettering.

We’re excited to bring to the Archive this popular workshop from Lebanese designer and educator Nada Abdallah. Finding inspiration in the Kufic script, a geometric form of Arabic calligraphy, you’ll add multicultural imagination to your lettering.

The easy-to-follow exercises begin with words that relate to “peace,” giving you the skills to produce messages of creativity and hope. The resulting wordshapes offer a modular and dynamic toolkit for animations, patterns, and other motifs.

Learning Outcomes

Analyzing the ancient Kufic script forms

Manipulating grids

Integrating motifs with typography

Required Materials

Grid paper

Pens & markers

Computer

Note: If this workshop does not meet our minimum enrollment requirement, we will have to either postpone or cancel the program. Should this happen, you will be refunded the course fee.

Nada Abdallah is an artist, designer, educator, and founder of the Bilarabic Design Festival. She studied Visual Communication at the American University of Sharjah and at Lebanese University. Prior to joining the University of Sharjah, she taught Design at the Higher Colleges of Technology, Lebanese University, and Lebanese International University. She has won several awards in design and photography, in the USA and elsewhere. Active since the early 1990s, her work and her research focus on Arabic Calligraphy and Typography, and prehistoric motif design.