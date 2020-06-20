Donate
Mideast Streets
Refugees
Asylum Seekers
empathy

Put Yourself in Their Shoes, Challenge Yourself

The Media Line Staff
06/20/2020

Date and time: Sunday, June 21, 2020, 7 to 8 pm British Summer Time (UTC+1)

Register here.

Challenge your concepts about refugees and asylum seekers

Spend an hour challenging your concepts about refugees and asylum seekers moderated by Basma El Doukhi. Put yourself in their shoes to understand their plight, concerns, success and wishes. Part of our understanding to other issues is learning and seeking knowledge. By learning and showing understanding, we build our compassion and empathy to support people. The event will be an online discussion with you reflecting about your own concept and perceptions about refugees and asylum seekers and sharing some global and UK facts and numbers about refugees.

Basma El Doukhi is currently studying for a master’s degree in Development and Emergency Practice (CENDEP) at Oxford Brookes University and believes that changes in one’s life can lead to a change in the world. She likes to be the voice of the voiceless and to inspire people through actions and kindness. Basma is a Chevening scholar for 2019/2020 and a Rebecca Dyknes award holder from the UK Embassy in Lebanon. Before starting her master’s degree at Oxford Brookes University, she worked as a protection and community-based humanitarian and development professional with UNHCR, UNRWA and many international NGOs in Lebanon and Syria. She has been actively involved in humanitarian and development work with refugees and asylum seekers for the past 10 years including working on topics in relation to sexual and gender-based violence, child protection, prevention and response activities and community outreach and mobilization support programs including advocacy.

Mideast Streets
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
