Support Our Future Leaders

The Media Line is known for producing truthful, unbiased journalism and we are teaching future journalists to do the same. Through our signature Press and Policy Student Program, The Media Line provides an innovative opportunity for students to globalize their educational experience by connecting to an active news bureau in the Middle East, studying journalism and public policy under the mentorship of veteran journalists while earning academic credit.

These students will reshape how the world sees and understands the Middle East and, in turn, how the Middle East impacts our world. Your contribution will provide the next generation with the skills they need to uphold the highest standards of journalism and, in turn, educate our global society with integrity and respect.

Thank you!

Donate
“The Press and Policy Student Program has elevated my global awareness, supported my journalistic efforts, and propelled me on the path of future success within the news industry.”
Press and Policy Student Program Participant
Carla Warren, University of Houston
Thank you and best wishes.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Putting Faith into Action- Syria 10 years on
Mideast Streets
Fundraiser
Syria
Mental Health

Putting Faith into Action- Syria 10 years on

The Media Line Staff
04/23/2021

Sat, Apr 24, 2021 4:00 PM - 5:30 PM Eastern Daylight Time (UTC-4)

Register here.

Join us for an exciting fundraiser and speaker presentation. Our panel consists of Imam Khalid Latif and Dr. Samer.

About this Event

Join us as we mark and raise awareness about the grim milestone of Syria’s 10-year conflict and the mental health challenges of thousands of Syrians.

Your contributions and efforts for our programs help provide vital medical services and medicine to thousands of vulnerable families experiencing conflict.

Please join us online as we put our beautiful faith into action.

Speakers

Imam Khalid Latif is the University Chaplain for New York University and Executive Director of the Islamic Center at NYU. He was appointed the first Muslim chaplain at NYU in 2005. He was also appointed the first Muslim chaplain at Princeton University in 2006. Under his leadership, the Islamic Center at NYU became the first ever established Muslim student center at an institution of higher education in the United States.

Dr. Samer Aldandashi is a consultant psychiatrist and lead physician of the neuromodulation program at the University of Alberta and Royal Alexandria hospital. He finished his residency in psychiatry in 2010 and completed a postdoctoral fellowship in the neurology department at the University of Alberta from 2000 to 2005. He has a special interest in trauma and the mental health of refugees. To this end, he has been working with arriving Syrian refugees and specializes in the provision of telepsychiatry services in conflict zones where mental health care is not readily available.

Saamiyah is a public health practitioner promoting equity in mental health. She focuses on initiatives aimed at improving mental health services for underserved populations. Currently, Saamiyah works as a Community Health & Education Specialist at CAMH Hospital. She has over 5 years’ experience working with public health programs, community health, and population data. Saamiyah’s practice is grounded in translating data into evidence-based healthcare strategies and building equitable systems. Saamiyah holds a master’s degree in public health, and is a master of social work candidate specializing in mental health. Her research was recognized at the Canadian Conference on Global Health, Conference on Medicine and Religion, and Toronto Public Health Convention.

Give the Gift of Trusted News!

Dear friends,

The Media Line is always there to report to you the stories and issues of the Middle East – completely and in context: TML is the source you can trust.

Know The Media Line to Know The Middle East!

Please support our ad-free, nonprofit news agency. Our seasoned journalists reporting from the Middle East are working day and night during these challenging, yet defining times; and our student interns are honing their knowledge and skills, preparing to emerge as tomorrow’s journalists.

You rely on us and we’re relying on you! Make your online tax-deductible donation here and contact us regarding donations through appreciated stock, donor advised funds, qualifying IRA distributions and other charitable instruments.

Donate
Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
NEXT FROM
Mideast Streets
MORE FROM Mideast Streets

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.