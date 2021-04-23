Putting Faith into Action- Syria 10 years on

Sat, Apr 24, 2021 4:00 PM - 5:30 PM Eastern Daylight Time (UTC-4)

Join us for an exciting fundraiser and speaker presentation. Our panel consists of Imam Khalid Latif and Dr. Samer.

About this Event

Join us as we mark and raise awareness about the grim milestone of Syria’s 10-year conflict and the mental health challenges of thousands of Syrians.

Your contributions and efforts for our programs help provide vital medical services and medicine to thousands of vulnerable families experiencing conflict.

Please join us online as we put our beautiful faith into action.

Speakers

Imam Khalid Latif is the University Chaplain for New York University and Executive Director of the Islamic Center at NYU. He was appointed the first Muslim chaplain at NYU in 2005. He was also appointed the first Muslim chaplain at Princeton University in 2006. Under his leadership, the Islamic Center at NYU became the first ever established Muslim student center at an institution of higher education in the United States.

Dr. Samer Aldandashi is a consultant psychiatrist and lead physician of the neuromodulation program at the University of Alberta and Royal Alexandria hospital. He finished his residency in psychiatry in 2010 and completed a postdoctoral fellowship in the neurology department at the University of Alberta from 2000 to 2005. He has a special interest in trauma and the mental health of refugees. To this end, he has been working with arriving Syrian refugees and specializes in the provision of telepsychiatry services in conflict zones where mental health care is not readily available.

Saamiyah is a public health practitioner promoting equity in mental health. She focuses on initiatives aimed at improving mental health services for underserved populations. Currently, Saamiyah works as a Community Health & Education Specialist at CAMH Hospital. She has over 5 years’ experience working with public health programs, community health, and population data. Saamiyah’s practice is grounded in translating data into evidence-based healthcare strategies and building equitable systems. Saamiyah holds a master’s degree in public health, and is a master of social work candidate specializing in mental health. Her research was recognized at the Canadian Conference on Global Health, Conference on Medicine and Religion, and Toronto Public Health Convention.