Pyramid Schemes: Exploring Ancient Egypt

Date and time: April 23, 3 to 4 pm Eastern Daylight Time

Allston-Brighton students in grades 6 to 8 are invited to explore the tomb of Menna, a scholar from ancient Egypt. Together, we will investigate the ancient Egyptian system of writing (hieroglyphics) and the ancient Egyptian notion of the afterlife that drove the creation of such intricate and ornate tombs.

Harvard undergraduates lead the program and will take students on a guided virtual experience designed to grow a greater curiosity for learning.

Please note: To join this program, your student must have access to a device that can support video streaming.