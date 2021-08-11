Protecting Truth During Tension

As the Israeli-Palestinian conflict develops and the rise of hate crimes persists, TML is on the ground in the Middle East and beyond writing stories that readers like you and other media outlets rely on. To ensure that you have immediate access to unbiased, fact-based reporting, it is crucial that TML has the resources to disseminate these stories in real-time. Please help us protect the truth during these critical times by making a donation today.
The Media Line is proud to assume this responsibility and has over 20 years of success in shaping the role of news reporting in the region. We hope you will support our efforts by making a donation today.

In our modern, digital world, we are not as far away from each other as we once were, which is why news agencies have a responsibility to put forth reliable, trustworthy journalism more than ever before.
TML is proud to assume this responsibility.
We hope you will support our efforts.

Thank you!

Donate
Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Pyramids of Egypt: all you want to know
Mideast Streets
Pyramids
Egypt
Egyptology

Pyramids of Egypt: all you want to know

The Media Line Staff
08/11/2021

Starts on Fri, Aug 13, 2021 6:30 PM Eastern European Time (UTC+2)

Tickets ($9.99) here.

Uncover the Pyramids mysteries and the Sphinx! Join the Virtual Tour of Giza and Saqqara.

About this event

LANGUAGE: ENGLISH

EVENT DETAILS

  • Live event from Egypt with a Local Egyptologist and licensed tour guide
  • Immersive Experience
  • The Great Giza Pyramids
  • The Sphinx
  • The Step Pyramid Complex of Djoser
  • Unas Pyramid
  • Live Q&A
  • Contents suitable for children

NOTE: If you get your ticket on Eventbrite, pay attention to the time because all start times there are Eastern European Time (EET). Use the https://www.thetimezoneconverter.com tool to easily convert it to local time.

EVENT DESCRIPTION

Our Egyptologist host will reveal the magnificence of the Pyramids of Giza and the Sphinx, one of the remaining wonders of the Ancient World. Also he will let you admire the step Pyramid Complex of Djoser and the Unas Pyramid.

A lot of mystery still revolves around these fascinating Pyramids and if you want to know more about how these structures were built and for which reasons, then this is the tour for you! We will take you back in time to discover the history of the Pyramids of Giza.

We use our knowledge of Egyptology and our experience as qualified tour guides to give you the best possible alternative to visiting all those beauties in real life. And of course you will have the opportunity to ask any of your questions.

Let us bring ancient history to life for you in a fun and interactive way on this journey to the Pyramids of Egypt!

Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

NEXT FROM
Mideast Streets
MORE FROM Mideast Streets

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.