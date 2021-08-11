Pyramids of Egypt: all you want to know

Starts on Fri, Aug 13, 2021 6:30 PM Eastern European Time (UTC+2)

Tickets ($9.99) here.

Uncover the Pyramids mysteries and the Sphinx! Join the Virtual Tour of Giza and Saqqara.

About this event

LANGUAGE: ENGLISH

EVENT DETAILS

Live event from Egypt with a Local Egyptologist and licensed tour guide

Immersive Experience

The Great Giza Pyramids

The Sphinx

The Step Pyramid Complex of Djoser

Unas Pyramid

Live Q&A

Contents suitable for children

NOTE: If you get your ticket on Eventbrite, pay attention to the time because all start times there are Eastern European Time (EET). Use the https://www.thetimezoneconverter.com tool to easily convert it to local time.

EVENT DESCRIPTION

Our Egyptologist host will reveal the magnificence of the Pyramids of Giza and the Sphinx, one of the remaining wonders of the Ancient World. Also he will let you admire the step Pyramid Complex of Djoser and the Unas Pyramid.

A lot of mystery still revolves around these fascinating Pyramids and if you want to know more about how these structures were built and for which reasons, then this is the tour for you! We will take you back in time to discover the history of the Pyramids of Giza.

We use our knowledge of Egyptology and our experience as qualified tour guides to give you the best possible alternative to visiting all those beauties in real life. And of course you will have the opportunity to ask any of your questions.

Let us bring ancient history to life for you in a fun and interactive way on this journey to the Pyramids of Egypt!