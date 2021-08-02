Protecting Truth During Tension

As the Israeli-Palestinian conflict develops and the rise of hate crimes persists, TML is on the ground in the Middle East and beyond writing stories that readers like you and other media outlets rely on. To ensure that you have immediate access to unbiased, fact-based reporting, it is crucial that TML has the resources to disseminate these stories in real-time. Please help us protect the truth during these critical times by making a donation today.
The Media Line is proud to assume this responsibility and has over 20 years of success in shaping the role of news reporting in the region. We hope you will support our efforts by making a donation today.

In our modern, digital world, we are not as far away from each other as we once were, which is why news agencies have a responsibility to put forth reliable, trustworthy journalism more than ever before.
TML is proud to assume this responsibility.
We hope you will support our efforts.

Thank you!

Donate
Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Q & A Session: Legal Aspects of Running a Startup or Small Business
Mideast Streets
startups
small businesses
Israel
new immigrants
Law

Q & A Session: Legal Aspects of Running a Startup or Small Business

The Media Line Staff
08/02/2021

Sun, Aug 8, 2021 4:00 PM - 5:00 PM Israel Daylight Time (UTC+3)

Register here.

Have a legal question about your startup? Join us for a special Q & A session to get the answer.

About this event

GV Exchange- Share What You Know

A series of virtual events created and executed by our community members to build relationships, provide real value and help participants achieve their professional goals.

Today’s Topic: Q & A Session: Legal Aspects of Running a Startup/Small Business

Join us for a special Q & A Session with Amir M Gruber, Attorneys @ Law. a comprehensive legal services with a diversified client base, specializing in startup companies.

For over a decade, Amir has catered to clients’ specific requirements (whether it is day-to-day operations, corporate matters, commercial agreements, or financing transactions)

Specializing in startup companies, he understands the cash-flow constraints of young ventures and over the years, has found creative solutions ensuring that startups are able to reasonably budget their ongoing legal expenses without sacrificing the personal attention and legal support they require in order to succeed.

In this session, Amir will be answering participants’ legal questions related to their startup or small business.

Whatever your stage, answers to questions regarding incorporation, founders agreements, raising funds, labor laws, etc, will be answered within the time frame.

In order to make sure we are able to answer as many questions as possible, please provide your question ahead of time within the registration form.

Who is Amir Gruber?

Amir M. Gruber is a commercial law expert, with vast experience in private placements, technology and software licensing, distribution, manufacturing, development, and other commercial agreements, both in Israel and abroad.

Amir’s practice focuses on various commercial clients, many of them technology-related. Amir practiced law in several leading law firms abroad and in Israel, including Davis Polk & Wardwell in the US, and Eitan, Pearl, Latzer and Cohen-Zedek and Goldfarb, Levy, Eran, in Israel. Amir was admitted to the Israel Bar in 1995 and the California Bar in 2002.

Amir has an LL.M. degree from New York University (1993), and an LL.B. degree from Reading University, England (1992).

Gvahim is committed to encouraging Aliyah and to enabling career and business success for new immigrants supporting their integration in Israel.

Gvahim’s career arm offers two programs: a 1-month career development program in Jerusalem, and an individual-based track in Ra’anana. Both provide their participants/alumni with lectures and workshops; 1-on-1 career consultation, ongoing mentorship; benefits; introductions to potential employers; and networking opportunities

In addition, Gvahim offers two Pre-Aliyah programs: a series comprising three 90-minute workshops on the Israeli job market, and a specialized software engineers program that provides career services.

Gvahim’s entrepreneurial arm offers two programs: a 5-month startup accelerator in Ashdod, and 5-week intensive business acceleration programs in Ra’naana. Both provide their participants/alumni with lectures and workshops; ongoing mentorship; benefits; introductions to potential investors; and networking opportunities.

Give the Gift of Trusted News!

Dear friends,

The Media Line is always there to report to you the stories and issues of the Middle East – completely and in context: TML is the source you can trust.

Know The Media Line to Know The Middle East!

Please support our ad-free, nonprofit news agency. Our seasoned journalists reporting from the Middle East are working day and night during these challenging, yet defining times; and our student interns are honing their knowledge and skills, preparing to emerge as tomorrow’s journalists.

You rely on us and we’re relying on you! Make your online tax-deductible donation here and contact us regarding donations through appreciated stock, donor advised funds, qualifying IRA distributions and other charitable instruments.

Donate
Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
NEXT FROM
Mideast Streets
MORE FROM Mideast Streets

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.