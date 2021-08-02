Q & A Session: Legal Aspects of Running a Startup or Small Business

Sun, Aug 8, 2021 4:00 PM - 5:00 PM Israel Daylight Time (UTC+3)

Have a legal question about your startup? Join us for a special Q & A session to get the answer.

GV Exchange- Share What You Know

A series of virtual events created and executed by our community members to build relationships, provide real value and help participants achieve their professional goals.

Today’s Topic: Q & A Session: Legal Aspects of Running a Startup/Small Business

Join us for a special Q & A Session with Amir M Gruber, Attorneys @ Law. a comprehensive legal services with a diversified client base, specializing in startup companies.

For over a decade, Amir has catered to clients’ specific requirements (whether it is day-to-day operations, corporate matters, commercial agreements, or financing transactions)

Specializing in startup companies, he understands the cash-flow constraints of young ventures and over the years, has found creative solutions ensuring that startups are able to reasonably budget their ongoing legal expenses without sacrificing the personal attention and legal support they require in order to succeed.

In this session, Amir will be answering participants’ legal questions related to their startup or small business.

Whatever your stage, answers to questions regarding incorporation, founders agreements, raising funds, labor laws, etc, will be answered within the time frame.

In order to make sure we are able to answer as many questions as possible, please provide your question ahead of time within the registration form.

Who is Amir Gruber?

Amir M. Gruber is a commercial law expert, with vast experience in private placements, technology and software licensing, distribution, manufacturing, development, and other commercial agreements, both in Israel and abroad.

Amir’s practice focuses on various commercial clients, many of them technology-related. Amir practiced law in several leading law firms abroad and in Israel, including Davis Polk & Wardwell in the US, and Eitan, Pearl, Latzer and Cohen-Zedek and Goldfarb, Levy, Eran, in Israel. Amir was admitted to the Israel Bar in 1995 and the California Bar in 2002.

Amir has an LL.M. degree from New York University (1993), and an LL.B. degree from Reading University, England (1992).

Gvahim is committed to encouraging Aliyah and to enabling career and business success for new immigrants supporting their integration in Israel.

Gvahim’s career arm offers two programs: a 1-month career development program in Jerusalem, and an individual-based track in Ra’anana. Both provide their participants/alumni with lectures and workshops; 1-on-1 career consultation, ongoing mentorship; benefits; introductions to potential employers; and networking opportunities

In addition, Gvahim offers two Pre-Aliyah programs: a series comprising three 90-minute workshops on the Israeli job market, and a specialized software engineers program that provides career services.

Gvahim’s entrepreneurial arm offers two programs: a 5-month startup accelerator in Ashdod, and 5-week intensive business acceleration programs in Ra’naana. Both provide their participants/alumni with lectures and workshops; ongoing mentorship; benefits; introductions to potential investors; and networking opportunities.