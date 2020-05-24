Q+A With ‘Amussu’ Director Nadir Bouhmouch

Date and time: Saturday, May 30, 2020, 3 to 4:30 pm British Summer Time (UTC+1)

Join Noé Mendelle (Scottish Documentary Institute) for a Q+A session with rising Moroccan documentary director Nadir Bouhmouch.

Nadir Bouhmouch’s Amussu is one of the most exciting documentaries to come from North Africa in the past decade.

Made collaboratively with the Amazigh community in Imider (southeastern Morocco) through collective decision-making processes rooted in indigenous tradition, the story as to how the film is made is almost as interesting as the film itself.

Join Noé Mendelle (founder of the Scottish Documentary Institute) for a Q+A with Nadir, exploring the challenges and rewards of collective filmmaking, and the remarkable story behind Amussu.

Register for the event and we will send you: