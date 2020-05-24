Donate
Q+A With ‘Amussu’ Director Nadir Bouhmouch

The Media Line Staff
05/24/2020

Date and time: Saturday, May 30, 2020, 3 to 4:30 pm British Summer Time (UTC+1)

Register here.

Join Noé Mendelle (Scottish Documentary Institute) for a Q+A session with rising Moroccan documentary director Nadir Bouhmouch.

Nadir Bouhmouch’s Amussu is one of the most exciting documentaries to come from North Africa in the past decade.

Made collaboratively with the Amazigh community in Imider (southeastern Morocco) through collective decision-making processes rooted in indigenous tradition, the story as to how the film is made is almost as interesting as the film itself.

Join Noé Mendelle (founder of the Scottish Documentary Institute) for a Q+A with Nadir, exploring the challenges and rewards of collective filmmaking, and the remarkable story behind Amussu.

Register for the event and we will send you:

  • The link to watch the film for free as part of the Folk Film Gathering
  • The Zoom link the day of the conversation so you can join us.
