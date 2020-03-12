Qatar RIG – Pandemic Planning

Concerned about the pandemic risk and how to manage it?

Hosted by the Institute of Risk Management, this live webinar, brought to you by the Qatar Regional Group, brings in the experts to impart their experience and thoughts on this global issue.

Facilitated by Kirsty McKinlay-Stewart, director at Taynuilt Associates Ltd, meet our two expert panelists:

David Stewart has extensive senior management experience in crisis management, risk, business continuity, resilience, policing and security management.

Alex Larsen is an ERM and BCP expert, and is President of Baldwin Global Risk Services Ltd.

This is truly not one to miss and it is already filling up, so book your place now! This webinar is free and open to all.

The webinar will be held on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 from 4:30 to 7 pm.