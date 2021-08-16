Quarterly Coffee Rush Hour: A Virtual Rhode Island Israel Business Affair

Starts on Thu, Aug 19, 2021 3:00 PM Eastern Daylight Time (UTC-4)

Virtual Rhode Island Business Affair and summary of Current Israel Innovation and Trends

About this event

Since the inception of the Rhode Island-Israel Collaborative (RIIC) there has been significant impact and flurry of activities between Rhode Island and Israel. Also, there is significant interest in Rhode Island in learning more about the new economics and innovation coming from Israel.

The Rhode Island-Israel Collaborative (RIIC) is pleased to announce a new quarterly program featuring a Virtual Rhode Island Business Affair and Summary of Current Israel Innovation and Trends, “Quarterly Coffee Rush Hour”

This program is in collaboration with the Greater Newport Chamber of Commerce and the Consulate General of Israel to New England.

To learn more, please go to this link.

Event Dates:

February 18th, May 13th, August 19th and November 11th 5:00 pm EST

*** RSVP individually for each date ***

The RIIC is very pleased to have connected with

Dr. Nir Tsuk from Israel, who is one of the top influencers in the field.

Dr. Nir Tsuk is a seasoned practitioner, academic and facilitator with over 25 years of international experience in the fields of social capital, entrepreneurship, impact and culture of innovation. Serving as NYU’s Global Distinguished Scholar (as well as a Visiting Professor of Entrepreneurship at Osaka University, Japan). Nir has recently launched for New York University the Institute for Impact and Intrapreneurship, connecting New York and Tel Aviv – and bringing the language of innovations to those who need it most.

Dr. Nir Tsuk will give a quarterly review of latest trends and news of Israel economics and innovation.

Avi Nevel, Founder and CEO of the RIIC will give a review of current business affairs between Israel and Rhode Island.

Each session will have a guest speaker which will be announced at a later date.

Presented by the Rhode Island-Israel Collaborative (RIIC) and the Greater Newport Chamber of Commerce

