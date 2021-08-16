Protecting Truth During Tension

As the Israeli-Palestinian conflict develops and the rise of hate crimes persists, TML is on the ground in the Middle East and beyond writing stories that readers like you and other media outlets rely on. To ensure that you have immediate access to unbiased, fact-based reporting, it is crucial that TML has the resources to disseminate these stories in real-time. Please help us protect the truth during these critical times by making a donation today.
The Media Line is proud to assume this responsibility and has over 20 years of success in shaping the role of news reporting in the region. We hope you will support our efforts by making a donation today.

In our modern, digital world, we are not as far away from each other as we once were, which is why news agencies have a responsibility to put forth reliable, trustworthy journalism more than ever before.
TML is proud to assume this responsibility.
We hope you will support our efforts.

Thank you!

Donate
Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Quarterly Coffee Rush Hour: A Virtual Rhode Island Israel Business Affair
Mideast Streets
Israel
Rhode Island
Business
Innovation

Quarterly Coffee Rush Hour: A Virtual Rhode Island Israel Business Affair

The Media Line Staff
08/16/2021

Starts on Thu, Aug 19, 2021 3:00 PM Eastern Daylight Time (UTC-4)

Tickets ($0-17.55) here.

Virtual Rhode Island Business Affair and summary of Current Israel Innovation and Trends

About this event

Since the inception of the Rhode Island-Israel Collaborative (RIIC) there has been significant impact and flurry of activities between Rhode Island and Israel. Also, there is significant interest in Rhode Island in learning more about the new economics and innovation coming from Israel.

The Rhode Island-Israel Collaborative (RIIC) is pleased to announce a new quarterly program featuring a Virtual Rhode Island Business Affair and Summary of Current Israel Innovation and Trends, “Quarterly Coffee Rush Hour”

This program is in collaboration with the Greater Newport Chamber of Commerce and the Consulate General of Israel to New England.

To learn more, please go to this link.

Event Dates:

February 18th, May 13th, August 19th and November 11th 5:00 pm EST

*** RSVP individually for each date ***

To learn more, please go to this link.

The RIIC is very pleased to have connected with

Dr. Nir Tsuk from Israel, who is one of the top influencers in the field.

Dr. Nir Tsuk is a seasoned practitioner, academic and facilitator with over 25 years of international experience in the fields of social capital, entrepreneurship, impact and culture of innovation. Serving as NYU’s Global Distinguished Scholar (as well as a Visiting Professor of Entrepreneurship at Osaka University, Japan). Nir has recently launched for New York University the Institute for Impact and Intrapreneurship, connecting New York and Tel Aviv – and bringing the language of innovations to those who need it most.

Dr. Nir Tsuk will give a quarterly review of latest trends and news of Israel economics and innovation.

Avi Nevel, Founder and CEO of the RIIC will give a review of current business affairs between Israel and Rhode Island.

Each session will have a guest speaker which will be announced at a later date.

Presented by the Rhode Island-Israel Collaborative (RIIC) and the Greater Newport Chamber of Commerce

www.theriic.org

For more information contact: info@theriic.org

Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

NEXT FROM
Mideast Streets
MORE FROM Mideast Streets

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.