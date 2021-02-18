Give the Gift of Trusted News!

Dear friends,

The Media Line is always there to report to you the stories and issues of the Middle East – completely and in context: TML is the source you can trust.

Know The Media Line to Know The Middle East!

Please support our ad-free, nonprofit news agency. Our seasoned journalists reporting from the Middle East are working day and night during these challenging, yet defining times; and our student interns are honing their knowledge and skills, preparing to emerge as tomorrow’s journalists.

You rely on us and we’re relying on you! Make your online tax-deductible donation here and contact us regarding donations through appreciated stock, donor advised funds, qualifying IRA distributions and other charitable instruments.

Donate
Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Quarterly Coffee Rush Hour: A Virtual Rhode Island Israel Business Affair
Mideast Streets
Rhode Island
Israel
Business
entrepreneurship

Quarterly Coffee Rush Hour: A Virtual Rhode Island Israel Business Affair

The Media Line Staff
02/18/2021

Starts on Thu, Feb 18, 2021, 5 pm Eastern Standard Time (UTC-5)

Register here.

Virtual Rhode Island Business Affair and summary of Current Israel Innovation and Trends

About this Event

Since the inception of the Rhode Island-Israel Collaborative (RIIC) there has been significant impact and flurry of activities between Rhode Island and Israel. Also, there is significant interest in Rhode Island in learning more about the new economics and innovation coming from Israel.

The Rhode Island-Israel Collaborative (RIIC) is pleased to announce a new quarterly program featuring a Virtual Rhode Island Business Affair and Summary of Current Israel Innovation and Trends, “Quarterly Coffee Rush Hour”

This program is in collaboration with the Greater Newport Chamber of Commerce and the Consulate General of Israel to New England.

To learn more, please go to this link.

Event Dates:

February 18th, May 13th, August 19th and November 11th 5:00 pm EST

*** RSVP individually for each date ***

To learn more, please go to this link.

The RIIC is very pleased to have connected with Dr. Nir Tsuk from Israel, who is one of the top influencers in the field.

Dr. Nir Tsuk is a seasoned practitioner, academic and facilitator with over 25 years of international experience in the fields of social capital, entrepreneurship, impact and culture of innovation. Serving as NYU’s Global Distinguished Scholar (as well as a Visiting Professor of Entrepreneurship at Osaka University, Japan). Nir has recently launched for New York University the Institute for Impact and Intrapreneurship, connecting New York and Tel Aviv – and bringing the language of innovations to those who need it most.

Dr. Nir Tsuk will give a quarterly review of latest trends and news of Israel economics and innovation.

Avi Nevel, Founder and CEO of the RIIC will give a review of current business affairs between Israel and Rhode Island.

Each session will have a guest speaker that will be announced at a later date.

Presented by the Rhode Island-Israel Collaborative (RIIC) and the Greater Newport Chamber of Commerce

www.theriic.org

For more information contact: info@theriic.org

Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

NEXT FROM
Mideast Streets
MORE FROM Mideast Streets

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.