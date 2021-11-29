Queer Arab Mixer: Marginalized Majority’s Knowledge Sharing Session

Thu, Dec 2, 2021 6:00 PM - 7:30 PM Eastern Standard Time (UTC-5)

In collaboration with the 519, this session allows participants to discuss and develop the themes of marginalized queer folks.

This session helps participants in seeing our community as one while focusing on the individual journeys and paths we experience: it highlights how we can regenerate individually and collectively, and presents emotional best practices to avoid isolation and finding our community. There are many subjects from our LGBTQIA2S+ experience that we cannot discuss safely. We feel alienated from both heterosexual culture and queer culture. The Queer Regeneration session allows participants to discuss and develop the themes of marginalized queer folks together as well as connect and collect with like-minded individuals.

Subjects discussed during the session include: our automatic emotional coping mechanisms, the cultural history of “self-work”, queer-antined during COVID, migrating homophobia, survivor’s remorse, acceptance versus tolerance, the queer ego, global south parents, the “worry” language, collective coming in experiences, the imposter syndrome, the language of activism and cancel culture.