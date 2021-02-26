Give the Gift of Trusted News!

Dear friends,

The Media Line is always there to report to you the stories and issues of the Middle East – completely and in context: TML is the source you can trust.

Know The Media Line to Know The Middle East!

Please support our ad-free, nonprofit news agency. Our seasoned journalists reporting from the Middle East are working day and night during these challenging, yet defining times; and our student interns are honing their knowledge and skills, preparing to emerge as tomorrow’s journalists.

You rely on us and we’re relying on you! Make your online tax-deductible donation here and contact us regarding donations through appreciated stock, donor advised funds, qualifying IRA distributions and other charitable instruments.

Donate
Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Queer Arab Weekly Drop-in Space
Mideast Streets

Queer Arab Weekly Drop-in Space

The Media Line Staff
02/26/2021

Sat, Feb 27, 2021 2:30 PM - 3:30 PM Eastern Standard Time (UTC-5)

Register here.

This is a drop-in space for conversing about our intersectional, Arab, immigrant and marginalized queer experiences.

About this Event

Storytelling and orature have always been a big part of our collective cultures and it is incredibly important that we bring the community together to learn from each other and connect with one another. This space is informal; we can discuss and share issues that are important to our community.

The moderator for this space (Dr. Jad Jaber) will also ensure its safety. Jad is an Arab speaker, so we hope that folks who want to discuss queer issues in Arabic are more than welcome to join. And non-Arab folks who attend should expect to hear Arabic being spoken and written in this space.

We want our community to network and envision themselves as the “Marginalized Queer Majority” that they are.

Please note that by registering to our drop-in spaces, you will also be informed of the upcoming series of Marginalized Majority’s intersectional workshops. Kindly email us at operations.mmajority@gmail.com if you would not like to receive this information.

Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

NEXT FROM
Mideast Streets
MORE FROM Mideast Streets

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.