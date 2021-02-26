Queer Arab Weekly Drop-in Space

Sat, Feb 27, 2021 2:30 PM - 3:30 PM Eastern Standard Time (UTC-5)

This is a drop-in space for conversing about our intersectional, Arab, immigrant and marginalized queer experiences.

About this Event

Storytelling and orature have always been a big part of our collective cultures and it is incredibly important that we bring the community together to learn from each other and connect with one another. This space is informal; we can discuss and share issues that are important to our community.

The moderator for this space (Dr. Jad Jaber) will also ensure its safety. Jad is an Arab speaker, so we hope that folks who want to discuss queer issues in Arabic are more than welcome to join. And non-Arab folks who attend should expect to hear Arabic being spoken and written in this space.

We want our community to network and envision themselves as the “Marginalized Queer Majority” that they are.

—

Please note that by registering to our drop-in spaces, you will also be informed of the upcoming series of Marginalized Majority’s intersectional workshops. Kindly email us at operations.mmajority@gmail.com if you would not like to receive this information.