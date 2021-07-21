Queer Khaleeji Safe Space

Thu, Jul 22, 2021 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM Eastern Daylight Time (UTC-4)

Marginalized Majority is hosting a drop-in facilitated by @bur27 to highlight the voices of Queer Khaleejis

This is a space for Khaleejis which includes Iraqis, Yemenis and migrants of the Khaleeji and anyone who is curious about the Khaleej is welcomed. But please be careful about not taking up too much space if you are not part of the Khaleeji voices mentioned.

This space will be moderated by Khaleeji speakers, so folks who want to discuss issues in Arabic are more than welcome to join. Non-Khaleeji folks who attend should expect to hear Khaleeji-Arabic being spoken and written in the space.

We are extremely critical about the safety of this space and will guide participants on how they can remain anonymous if they choose.

REGISTRATION INSTRUCTIONS BELOW:

To register, please send an email to themmdropin@gmail.com to connect with our facilitator and founder to join this beautiful space.

