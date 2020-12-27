Queer Re-Generation by Dr. Jad Jaber

Sun, Jan 10, 2021, 1 to 2 pm Eastern Standard Time (UTC-5)

Do you feel alone as a queer person?

Do you feel there are subjects from your LGBTQIA2S+ Experience that you would like to speak about in a safe space?

Have you felt alienated from both heterosexual culture, and queer culture?

The Queer Re-Generation workshop is a space led by Dr. Jad Jaber, that brings to light major themes that pertain to Gender Dynamics and LGBTQ+ issues, based on a decade of work on queer culture in the Arab MENA region.

Jad, the founder of Marginalized Majority, is the author of the book Queer Arab Martyr as well as Queer Arab Language.