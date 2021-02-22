Give the Gift of Trusted News!

Dear friends,

The Media Line is always there to report to you the stories and issues of the Middle East – completely and in context: TML is the source you can trust.

Know The Media Line to Know The Middle East!

Please support our ad-free, nonprofit news agency. Our seasoned journalists reporting from the Middle East are working day and night during these challenging, yet defining times; and our student interns are honing their knowledge and skills, preparing to emerge as tomorrow’s journalists.

You rely on us and we’re relying on you! Make your online tax-deductible donation here and contact us regarding donations through appreciated stock, donor advised funds, qualifying IRA distributions and other charitable instruments.

Donate
Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Queer Refugees, Western Stereotypes and Denial
Mideast Streets
LGBTQ+
Refugees
Iran
stereotypes

Queer Refugees, Western Stereotypes and Denial

The Media Line Staff
02/22/2021

Tue, 23 Feb 2021, 6 to 7 pm Greenwich Mean Time (UTC±0)

Register here.

This event has been organised by UCL OutLaws and will be chaired by Professor Steven Vaughan

About this Event

Queer Refugees, Western Stereotypes, and the Denial of International Persecution Protection due to Multi-Layered Marginalisation

Speaker: Allan Briddock, Barrister, One Pump Court

About this event It is now over 10 years since the Supreme Court in HJ (Iran) HT (Cameroon) v Secretary of State for the Home Department [2010] UKSC 31 found there is no obligation under the Refugee Convention for gay people to conceal their sexuality in order to avoid persecution. In accordance with HJ (Iran), a Queer refugee needs to ‘prove’ their sexual orientation, needs to show that as a Queer person there is a real risk they would be persecuted in their home country, and that either they would not or could not conceal their sexual orientation or, if they could, a material reason for concealment is to avoid persecution. This talk will examine how multi-layers of marginalisation often result in Queer refugees being denied refugee status as they do not conform to Western stereotypes of financially independent ‘out and proud’ white gay men. It will examine how the judiciary has imposed a narrow view of what it is be ‘open’ about one’s sexual orientation and has used a stereotyped view of non-Western cultures to find that people are not at risk due to their sexual orientation in their home countries. It will propose that the courts have misinterpreted HJ (Iran) and have introduced a modified concealment test. Finally, it will propose why the ‘HJ test’ should not be applied to refugee claims based on gender identity.

About the speaker Allan is a barrister at One Pump Court chambers. He specialises in asylum, immigration and free movement law, unlawful detention claims, and corporate responsibility to ensure there are no human rights abuses in supply chains. He is a founding member of the Trans Equality Legal Initiative (TELI) and a former trustee of UKLGIG, the UK’s only charity dedicated to LGBTQI+ refugees, and is still an active volunteer. He is the author of The Recognition of Refugees Based on Sexual Orientation Based on Sexual Orientation and Gender Identity in the UK: An Overview of Law and Procedure published in the Birkbeck Law Review.

Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

NEXT FROM
Mideast Streets
MORE FROM Mideast Streets

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.