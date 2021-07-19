Queer SWANA Drop-in Space

Wed, Jul 21, 2021 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM Eastern Daylight Time (UTC-4)

Tickets here.

This is a drop-in space for conversing about our intersectional, immigrant and marginalized queer experiences.

About this event

This wonderful space has never missed a single week in the past 8 months of operations and we are proud of that! We have served as the first consistent digital safe space for queer individuals from the SWANA region, and we have become a family. No one has done it as frequently and as safely as us! We invite you to join this space to connect and share resources. Many of us have maintained our mental health and emotional stability through this wonderful space. If it is safe for you to comment under our post what your experience has been with our spaces or safe for you to share with those around you, then kindly do! We love and value our Marginalized Majority Family!

We are extremely critical about the safety of this space and will guide participants on how they can remain anonymous if they choose.

REGISTRATION INSTRUCTIONS BELOW:

To register, please send an email to themmdropin@gmail.com to connect with our facilitator and founder to join this beautiful space.

—

Please note that by registering to our drop-in spaces, you will also be informed of the upcoming series of Marginalized Majority’s intersectional workshops. Kindly email us at operations.mmajority@gmail.com if you would not like to receive this information.