Rabbi Shlomo Levin in Conversation With Philippe Sands

Starts on Sun, Jan 17, 2021, 8 pm Greenwich Mean Time (UTC±0)

Register here.

The Association Of Jewish Refugees is delighted to partner with South Hampstead United Synagogue for this fascinating conversation between Rabbi Shlomo Levin and Philippe Sands, QC.

Sands is a British and French lawyer at Matrix Chambers, and Professor of Laws and Director of the Centre on International Courts and Tribunals at University College London and author of The Ratline and East West Street.