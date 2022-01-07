Racial & Gendered Politics of Islamophobia | Dana Olwan & Sunera Thobani

Fri, Jan 14, 2022 12:00 PM - 1:30 PM Atlantic Standard Time (UTC-4)

Dalhousie Feminist Seminar Series Event | 14 February 2022

Sunera Thobani is a feminist sociologist, academic, and activist. Her research interests include critical race theory, postcolonial feminism, anti-imperialism, Islamophobia, Indigeneity, and the War on Terror. She is currently an associate professor at the Institute for Gender, Race, Sexuality and Social Justice at the University of British Columbia. Thobani is also a founding member of Researchers and Academics of Colour for Equality/Equity (R.A.C.E.), the former president of the National Action Committee on the Status of Women (NAC), and the director for the Centre for Race, Autobiography, Gender, and Age (RAGA).

Dana M. Olwan is Associate Professor in the Department of Women’s and Gender Studies and an affiliate faculty in the Middle East Studies and the Native American and Indigenous Studies programs at Syracuse University (Syracuse, New York). Dana’s work is located at the nexus of feminist theorizations of gender violence, transnational solidarities, and critical feminist pedagogies. Her first book Gender Violence and The Transnational Politics of the Honor Crime was published by Ohio State University Press in 2021. She teaches courses on feminist theory and gender politics in the Middle East and North Africa.