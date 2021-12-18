RAK AGAFAY 2022 first sunrise to first sunset

Sat, Jan 1, 2022 6:00 AM - 8:00 AM West Africa Time (UTC+1)

Tickets (€95.89) here.

Sunrise to Sunset – 14 hours of music in the Agafay Desert, Morocco Saturday 1st of January from 6AM to 8PM

About this event

After so many long and quiet months (24..) , we’re back with a bang!

We’ve been aching to share our plans with you, and now we finally can. Listen!

We have to pick up the story of RAK ELECTRONIK where we left off.. back in the Agafay Desert.

But this time due to the Cov…you know… it’s gonna be different, we want to enjoy with you 14 hours of Music & RAK Vibes on day time. Starting for the first sunrise of 2022 at 6AM until the first sunset of 2022 at 8PM.

How we do it ?

If you want to make sure to be there for the sunrise we recommend to you to stay the night before in our Agafay Camp. You can also come during the day after 6AM.

The venue

We are doing this event in a new stunning place in Agafay Desert. The venue will be announced soon…stay tuned!

Pack Prices

RAK Sunrise to Sunset 90€ (900DH)

Including Breakfast + Lunch + Party Saturday 1.1.2022

Family Pack 220€ (2200DH)

Including 1 night in tent for 4 people + NYE Diner 31.12.2021 + Breakfast + Lunch + Party Saturday 1.1.2022

Camel Pack 225€ (2250DH)

Including 1 night in tent for 2 people + NYE Diner 31.12.2021 + Breakfast + Lunch + Party Saturday 1.1.2022

Stars Pack 250€ (2500DH)

Including 1 night in luxury tent with private bathroom for 2 people + NYE Diner 31.12.2021 + Breakfast + Lunch + Party Saturday 1.1.2022

Extra night Family Pack 110€ (1100DH)

Including 1 night in tent for 4 people + Diner 1.1.2022 + Breakfast Sunday 2.1.2022

Extra night Camel Pack 115€ (1150DH)

Including 1 night in tent for 2 people + Diner 1.1.2022 + Breakfast Sunday 2.1.2022

Extra night Stars Pack 130€ (1300DH)

Including 1 night in luxury tent with private bathroom for 2 people + Diner 1.1.2022 + Breakfast Sunday 2.1.2022

Make your choices!

All prices are per person. We ask for a 50% deposit to make sure you get your wristband at the entrance. We love to make party with a small crowd so the event will be for 250PAX max.

Line-Up

RAK ELECTRONIK brings you a fine selection of the best underground dj’s to Agafay Desert to start properly 2022

LAIDLAW / Beeyou

@beeyourecords

Having grown up in London.

Co founder of the label Beeyou and a regular at the renowned Infuse brand.

JUST JAM / Beeyou

Fruity as F*ck jam filled beats. Manchester. London. Ibiza. Influenced by every single bit of music I’ve heard across a 27 year period.

ZAKARIA / Conceptual

Zakaria from Morocco is the perfect blend of natural talent and raw flare. His style is a fusion of minimalistic rhythms and raw soundscapes.

FELIPE VALENZUELA / Cure ~ Mercure ~ Melisma

As the owner of labels such as Cure music, Melcure, Hearing colours, Melisma and MCLTD, he has been remixed by the greats of the world scene such as Ricardo Villalobos, Valentino Kanzyani, Thomas Melchior and many others.

JAKAW / Anaphore – Plug In Souls

JaKaw our local friend from Marrakech is a Digger / producer and @pluginsouls collective co- Founder & founder of Anaphore. James was already with us in Agafay NYE 2020 and we are delighted to receive it again this year.

BASSAM / Distrikt Paris ~ ANTAM Records

Our friend Bassam is back in is motherland for a magical Dj set in the Agafay Desert. A sought-after selection as well as a relentless technique have brought this DJ to rub shoulders with the most renowned French and European dancefloors. A real record collector. Bassam is none other than the boss of Distrikt Paris and to crown it all, this passionate and hyperactive man is the co-founder, with his partner in crime Antoine Sy of the label Antam Records where each release is scrupulously awaited by the whole scene. Always on the lookout for new sounds, Bassam is also a fine producer who has been carefully developing his ranges over the last few years. Catch him in Agafay Desert and start properly 2022!

SWEETHIS /RAK Electronik

In 1985, Julien first cry in Belgium. In 1990, he had his first Fisher Price cassette recorder. In 1995 first wooden xylophone. In 2000 his first couple of belt turntables to delve into electronic music. His idols at that time influenced him to turn mainly to Techno than any other genre. A few months later he meets Sierra Sam & Marcus Vector in his favorite Records Shop, boss of the Toys For Boys, Nomor and Upon.You labels. He had his “Coup de Foudre at first sight on the floor of the Berghain, at Panorama Bar in front of Dj Cassy. He played in the event Sunlight to present the Moon Harbor label in his hometown, and share the decks with Mathias Tanzamann & Dan Drastic. Since then, Sweethis has oscillated and played micro house with his selections filled with happy vibes. In Morocco he joined and co-operated in the Marrakech collective RAK Electronik since 2017. Listen the Sweethis vibe in Agafay Desert.

Where

Agafay Desert, Morocco 45MN driving from Marrakech

The Venue will be announced soon

Infos & Booking

Please contact our team via whatsapp +212 (0) 6 37 30 45 56 / DM Insta @rakelectronik

Partners

Resident Advisor

Riad Club

Made In Marrakech

Yatim Clothing

Covid rules

Covid Safe Ticket Event.

It’s an event where you don’t need to wear a mask or respect social distancing once inside if one of the following applies to you:

are fully vaccinated (+ 2 weeks), or

have recovered from covid (-6 months ), or

did a Recent PCR test (-48h) and the result is negative, or

did a Recent negative Anti-Gen Test (-24h) (at the Pharmacy for example)

Fulfill one of these criteria at the entrance by showing the both result and you are welcome and happy to dance like before.